Holman Logistics Appoints Laurie Johnston as Vice President, People Support

Seasoned HR executive and employment attorney brings 24 years of strategic people leadership to Holman's growing organization

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics, a leading provider of supply chain and logistics services, today announced the appointment of Laurie Johnston as Vice President, People Support. In this role, Johnston will oversee the company's people strategy, driving initiatives across talent acquisition, employee engagement, leadership development, and organizational culture.

Laurie Johnston

Johnston is a strategic and innovative HR leader known for her holistic approach to translating business objectives into people initiatives that improve performance, growth, and retention. She brings more than two decades of progressive experience spanning HR leadership, employment law, and organizational development across industries, including manufacturing, technology, food production, and global logistics.

Most recently, Johnston served as Chief People Officer at Shape Technologies Group, a PE-backed, multi-country organization with more than 1,300 employees and over $450 million in revenue. Prior to that, she held the Chief People Officer role at Astrix Technology, LLC and served as Vice President of Human Resources at SK Food Group, Inc. Earlier in her career, Johnston served as Director of Global Legal Services – Employment at Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., where she managed employment law matters across the company's global operations.

Johnston's career is uniquely grounded in employment law. She practiced as a Partner at Gordon & Rees LLP and as a Senior Associate at Jackson Lewis PC, two of the nation's premier labor and employment law firms, giving her a depth of legal expertise that few HR leaders possess.

"Laurie is exactly the kind of leader we were looking for to help us build on the strong culture that has always been at the heart of Holman Logistics," said Mike Gardner, President and COO. "She brings a rare combination of strategic HR leadership, operational rigor, and deep legal expertise. As we continue to grow, having someone of Laurie's caliber leading our people strategy gives us tremendous confidence in the future of this organization."

Johnston holds a Juris Doctor from Creighton University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Theater Arts/Political Science from the University of Northern Iowa. She is currently pursuing a Master's in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University – Global. She maintains a Washington State Bar License and holds both SHRM-SCP and SPHR certifications, reflecting her commitment to the highest standards of the human resources profession.

Johnston is based at the company's headquarters in Federal Way, Washington, and reports to Mike Gardner, President and COO.

About Holman Logistics

Founded in 1864, Holman Logistics provides supply chain and logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services to customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa.com.

SOURCE Holman Logistics