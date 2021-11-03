Holman Logistics Case Study on Adoption of AI Technology Included in Journal of Supply Chain Management, Logistics and Procurement

KENT, Wash., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that a case study about the Holman adoption of AI technology in its warehouses has been published by Journal of Supply Chain Management, Logistics and Procurement in Volume 4, Number 1 2021-22 issue. The paper, "Artificial Intelligence in Materials Handling: How Machine Learning Tools Boost Warehouse Safety, Productivity, and Cost-Effectiveness," is co-authored by Holman President Brien Downie, Marc Gyöngyösi, CEO and President of technology provider OneTrack AI, and Dr. Chris Kuehl, Economist and Managing Director of Armada Corporate Intelligence.

The paper includes a detailed case study of how Holman has successfully used artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to dramatically reduce the number of forklift safety incidents in both multi-client and dedicated warehouse facilities owned by Holman as well as dedicated warehouses owned by Holman customers. The authors also review the industry research on the adoption of AI in logistics, discuss current research on AI in warehousing, and discuss possible applications of AI and ML tools in warehouses.

Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics, summarizes Holman results this way: "Everything we do at Holman has a Safety Focus. What started as a time-limited experiment in using AI to improve forklift safety has expanded to all of our warehouses and several customer locations. We have seen positive improvements in all forklift safety measures as well as in driver training. We look forward to more improvements as the technology continues to develop."

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics at holmanusa.com.

About Journal of Supply Chain Management, Logistics and Procurement

Journal of Supply Chain Management, Logistics and Procurement is a major peer-reviewed journal publishing in-depth articles and case studies on new thinking, innovative practices, and emerging issues in the field. Published quarterly and guided by an expert editorial board, each 100-page issue contains in-depth analysis of the latest strategies, techniques, and technologies by leading professionals and researchers in the field. More information at henrystewartpublications.com/jscm.

