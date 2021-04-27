Holman Logistics Celebrates 157-Year Anniversary

KENT, Wash., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that May will mark their 157th year of continuous operations. What began in 1864 as a small family business transporting material using horses and carts has grown into an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Third Party Logistics organization serving customers across the U.S.

Holman President Brien Downie sums up the anniversary year this way: "We're proud of our humble roots and our long history of continuous operations. Even though Holman has grown, and the services we provide are vastly different from those Jack and Edward Holman provided during the Civil War, we still do business by focusing on creating an Extraordinary Service Experience for our customers. Today the Holman business approach that has sustained the organization over the past 157 years is expressed as Core Values that I'm confident the founding brothers would recognize: Safety Focus, Be Better, Show Respect, Serve Others, and Extraordinary Service."

To celebrate this anniversary, the company has challenged all Holman Team Members to continue serving others like they did throughout 2020 during the height of the pandemic, when local locations organized food and clothing drives to assist members of their communities who were in need.

"Normally, I travel to our locations frequently during the year," said Downie. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that as local conditions permit. Our people, many of whom have been with us 20 years or more, are crucial to the successful growth and longevity of our organization, and there's nothing like being able to meet with them safely. We are proud of the fact that our operations have not missed a single day of service thus far throughout the pandemic."

From humble beginnings, Holman dedication to providing the best value available has sustained it through two World Wars, multiple economic downturns, vast technological changes, and pandemics. This anniversary year finds Holman providing public and contract warehousing, omnichannel fulfillment, manufacturing logistics, and transportation services for consumer product goods (CPG) and durable goods clients in facilities across the U.S.

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

Media Contact

Gregory Reid - BDYPR

913-814-8638

[email protected]

SOURCE Holman Logistics