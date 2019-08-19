Holman Logistics Named An Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL

KENT, Wash., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics announced today that it has been recognized for the fourth year in a row as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research and comparing data to readers' global supply chain and logistics challenges.

"When choosing the 2019 Top 100 from more than 300 3PL companies evaluated this year, we looked for providers who offer solutions that create cost savings and efficiencies across the entire supply chain," said Felecia Stratton editor of Inbound Logistics. "Holman provides the innovations our audience needs to achieve its goals."

Holman has a long history of creating logistics solutions for many of the best-known brand name consumer and durable goods manufacturers in the U.S. Established in 1864, Holman provides warehousing, manufacturing logistics and operational support, distribution, transportation and eCommerce order fulfillment services.

"We are honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL," commented Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics. "We strive every day to offer extraordinary service and build relationships that stand the test of time, as evidenced by the over 34-year average length of our customer relationships."

About Holman Logistics

Holman began operations in1864 and has a long history of providing warehousing, distribution and manufacturing logistics services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for many Fortune 500 customers in distribution and manufacturing locations across the United States. More information on Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

SOURCE Holman Logistics