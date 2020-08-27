Holman Logistics Named to Food Logistics' 2020 List of Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers

KENT, Wash., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics announced today that Food Logistics, a publication dedicated to global food and beverage supply chains, has included Holman in its 2020 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The list recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers that service the food and beverage industry.

"Today's 3PLs and cold storage providers are more essential to the movement of food and beverage than ever before. Despite supply chain threats and disruptions, they continue to show resiliency, strength, and innovation to continue moving product," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Founded in 1864, Holman Logistics is a full-service, third-party logistics organization headquartered in Kent, Wash. Holman operates locations throughout the U.S., providing warehousing, manufacturing logistics, distribution, and eCommerce fulfillment services to some of the world's most recognized brands.

Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics, commented, "We are pleased to be recognized for our service to the food and beverage industry. The average length of our customer relationships at Holman is over 34 years, and every day we leverage our Extraordinary Service Process to exceed customer expectations and build relationships that stand the test of time."

The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list can be found in Food Logistics magazine's August 2020 issue as well as online at www.FoodLogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics, published by AC Business Media, is the industry's only publication dedicated to global food and beverage supply chains. Its audience includes executives in the food and beverage sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) as well as the logistics sector (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology).

About Holman Logistics

Holman began operations in1864 and has a long history of providing warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing logistics services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for many Fortune 500 customers in distribution and manufacturing locations across the United States. More information on Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com. The Extraordinary Service Process, or ESP, is a proprietary approach used to encourage discretionary effort necessary to provide industry-leading service as a consistent and predictable deliverable for Holman customers.

