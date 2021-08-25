Holman Logistics Named to Food Logistics' 2021 List of Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers

KENT, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that Food Logistics, a publication dedicated to global food and beverage supply chains, has included Holman in its Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.

"3PLs and cold storage providers continue to be the heart and soul of the cold chain. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other supply chain disruptions, Holman and companies like it continue to showcase agility, resilience, strength, and innovation," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "They've pivoted in a time of crisis, armed themselves with solutions that matter, and protected people and product along the way."

Founded in 1864, Holman Logistics is a full-service, third-party logistics organization headquartered in Kent, Wash. Holman operates locations throughout the U.S., providing warehousing, manufacturing logistics, distribution, and omnichannel fulfillment services to some of the world's most recognized brands.

Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics, commented, "We are pleased to be recognized for our service to the food and beverage industry. The average length of our customer relationships at Holman is over 37 years, and every day we leverage our Extraordinary Service Process to exceed customer expectations and build relationships that stand the test of time."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in the August 2021 print and on-line issues.

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics, published by AC Business Media, is the industry's only publication dedicated to global food and beverage supply chains. Its audience includes executives in the food and beverage sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) as well as the logistics sector (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology).

