Holman Logistics Partnering with Deloitte to Implement Fulfilld AI Warehouse Management Software (WMS)

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it is implementing a new AI-enabled Warehouse Management Software (WMS) developed by Fulfilld (fulfilld.io) in partnership with Deloitte Consulting.

The Fulfilld one-of-a-kind, location-aware WMS takes data from warehouse workers, ERP software, and even third-party systems and inputs it into an industry-disrupting warehouse management software platform. The result is greater warehouse productivity, intuitive user experience, reduced labor requirements, and happier employees.

"The Holman vision for next generation 3PL productivity is inspiring. Fulfilld enables Holman to provide greater value for their customers," commented Fulfilld CEO Yosh Eisbart. "Fulfilld is honored and blessed to be a part of this business transformation."

Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics, added, "The Fulfilld system incorporates best-in-class capabilities and will complement the Holman commitment to provide Extraordinary Service for customers. The Fulfilld partnership is crucial in this journey."

The Fulfilld deployment is a three-way partnership between Holman, Deloitte, and Fulfilld beginning with a Holman multi-client warehouse facility in Kent, Wash. "We are confident that our partnership with Fulfilled will help to accelerate our ability to make our warehousing operations stronger," concluded Downie.

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. In addition, Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa.com.

About Fulfilld

Fulfilld is a new generation of warehouse management software driving real-world warehousing efficiency gain. Fulfilld optimizes warehousing operations by reducing wasted warehouse worker activity by 40%, improving inventory accuracy by 24%, optimizing product placement (slotting) by 18%, and improving warehouse worker productivity by 80%. Via patent-pending location-awareness digital-twin innovation, AI/ML-powered system-driven Ops optimization, integrated Fulfilld handheld scanners, and holistic orchestration capabilities of system-directed tasking between human and connected systems (robots, ASRS, vehicles, etc.), Fulfilld makes your warehousing run better.

Media Contact

BDYPR

913-912-9285

[email protected]

SOURCE Holman Logistics