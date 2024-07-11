Holman Logistics Selected as an Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner for the Second Year in a Row

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner. The 75 companies on the list are chosen by Inbound Logistics' editors each year from hundreds of submissions.

"We are pleased to be part of the Green Supply Chain Partners list again this year," said Holman President Brien Downie. "As we celebrate 160 years in business, we continue to focus on operational practices that improve sustainability."

Felecia Stratton, Inbound Logistics' editor, commented, "The 75 companies honored are those that have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to supply chain sustainability. To be a part of this list in the current global economy is a significant accomplishment."

Downie added, "Holman promises to deliver Extraordinary Service to our customers, and making our facilities more sustainable is one way we do that. For example, we continue to add electric vehicles to our yard truck and lift truck fleets, and we use LED lighting and other energy-saving measures in all our facilities. We also strive to cut down on waste, and one of our Holman-managed locations has received a 'Landfill-Free' designation, meaning that none of the waste at that facility goes to a landfill."

The complete 75 Green Supply Chain Partners list for 2024 is featured in the June edition of Inbound Logistics and is available online at inboundlogistics.com.

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. In addition, Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at inboundlogistics.com.

