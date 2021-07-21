Holman Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL List For 2021

KENT, Wash., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing data to readers' global supply chain and logistics challenges.

"Outsourcing supply chain, logistics, and transportation solutions to a trusted partner was never more important than during the past year's business disruption," commented Felecia Stratton, Inbound Logistics editor. "Holman Logistics has been selected as one of the 2021 Top 100 who continue to help businesses improve service, manage costs, and hone supply chains execution."

Established in 1864, Holman has a long history of creating logistics solutions for many of the best-known brand name consumer and durable goods manufacturers across the U.S. Holman provides warehousing, manufacturing logistics and operational support, transportation, and omnichannel fulfillment services.

"We are very excited to have Holman Logistics once again included in the Inbound Top 100 list," said Holman President Brien Downie. "Our Team's dedication to providing Extraordinary Service has never been more apparent than what we delivered during the global pandemic."

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

