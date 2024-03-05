HOLMES HONDA IN SHREVEPORT RECEIVES 16TH PRESIDENT'S AWARD

SHREVEPORT, La., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Honda in Shreveport has been honored with Honda's prestigious 2023 President's Award, the highest accolade granted to Honda dealerships, for the 8th consecutive time.

The President's Award recognizes superior achievement in customer satisfaction, new-car-unit sales volume, and business management. It is typically reserved for the top 15% of Honda dealerships nationwide. Since the award's inception in 1995, Holmes Honda has received it an unprecedented 16 times.

Mark Johnson, Regional General Manager of Holmes Honda, expressed his gratitude by saying, "We're excited to win this award. Our entire Holmes Honda team is dedicated to providing customers with the highest level of service. We are thrilled that our efforts have been recognized with this prestigious award." Johnson added, "It required a team effort and a commitment to being the best of the best. Most importantly, we couldn't have achieved this recognition without the overwhelming support and trust of our customers."

Founded in 1970, Holmes Honda has been making it easy for customers to find and purchase the vehicle of their dreams for more than 50 years. In addition to the dealership in Shreveport, Holmes Honda has a location in Bossier City, as well.

Holmes Honda is located at 1331 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105. For more information or media inquiries, please contact Mark Johnson at [email protected].

SOURCE Holmes Honda