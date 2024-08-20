Holmes Murphy Announces Paul Crowley as Vice President, Sales Leader for Employee Benefits

Crowley to serve as a key leader in Holmes Murphy's Minneapolis office

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Crowley has joined Holmes Murphy, one of the nation's largest insurance brokerages, as the company's Vice President, Sales Leader for Employee Benefits in their Minneapolis office.

In this new role, Crowley will be responsible for driving the growth of the Minneapolis office. He will lead the team of Minneapolis-based Employee Benefits producers and partner closely with other Brokerage Services leaders to coordinate a comprehensive and aligned market and talent strategy for the office.

Crowley has over two decades of experience as a highly respected and successful industry leader with expertise in the health benefits sector. Previously, Crowley worked with Medica, a health plan serving 1.5 million members, where he spearheaded the design, development, and overarching product strategy, propelling growth across all business segments and markets. Crowley also previously managed all facets of Medica's Commercial Employer segment. Prior to Medica, Crowley spent time in sales and consulting roles at Cigna's Chicago offices and at the Boston offices of Willis Towers Watson (previously Towers Perrin) and Aon Hewitt.

"Paul's diverse industry experience makes him a great asset to Holmes Murphy, the communities we serve, and our clients," said Brooks Deibele, Sr. Vice President, Employee Benefits, Holmes Murphy. "I have no doubt that his reputation, market knowledge, and connections will give him the tools to be the ideal leader who will help us continue to intensify our Employee Benefits growth plans in Minneapolis."

Crowley and his wife have three girls, and he actively volunteers in the community, focusing on girls' youth sports, serving as a coach and a board member for the basketball association.

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

