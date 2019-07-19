Holmes Murphy Welcomes Don Harrison to Growing Houston Team

HOUSTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is excited to announce the addition of Don Harrison as the Vice President of Business Development for South and Central Texas. In this role, Harrison will lead Holmes Murphy's business development and client relationship services.

"After spending nearly a decade working with Don in the past, I'm thrilled to get another opportunity to join forces. With the goal of building the most talented brokerage and consulting team in the industry, there is no better leader than Don," said Travis Brashear, Vice President, South and Central Texas Market Leader. "He has built his career on finding solutions based on the needs of his clients and understanding the challenges of HR and risk leaders in our community, as well as attracting the right talent to deliver for clients."

Harrison brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare as well as broader HR consulting and technology services. He has spent his entire career in Houston, most recently as the Managing Consultant of the Willis Towers Watson Houston and Austin offices. In this role, Harrison was responsible for providing overall leadership, financial management, development of client and marketing strategies, and staffing of key talent. Additionally, Harrison was responsible for all services within the region, providing strategic human capital and risk management services to Fortune 1000 companies. Under his leadership, the Houston Willis Towers Watson market grew into one of the largest HR consulting practices in the region.

"I have spent my entire career in the city of Houston and in the area of HR services. I grew up in Houston and have watched the careers of many talented people blossom into very successful leaders. In addition, I feel emotionally attached to the city, the companies that call Houston home, and the people working here," Harrison remarked. "I wanted to find an organization that shares my attachment to the city and wants to see the people and the organizations here grow successfully. I found those genuine beliefs in Holmes Murphy and am excited to be a part of this organization."

At Holmes Murphy, we pride ourselves on selling "thinking", not insurance. In a nutshell, we sell the cumulative knowledge and experience that make insurance and businesses work better. It's a philosophy that's worked for us since our inception more than 85 years ago. As an independent brokerage, we serve business and industry leaders across the nation in the areas of property casualty insurance, employee benefits, captive insurance, risk management and loss control. For more information on Holmes Murphy, to include specialties, locations and what makes us tick, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

