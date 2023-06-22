Holmusk and Streamline Healthcare Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership To Bring Behavioral Health Predictive Analytics Tool to US Market

Initial phase will bring MaST, Holmusk's tool to help healthcare professionals better prioritize and manage behavioral health caseloads, to Mental Health Partners in Colorado

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk , a leading global behavioral health real-world evidence company, announced today that it is joining forces with one of its strategic partners, Streamline Healthcare Solutions , to enhance care delivery using advanced analytics. The partnership marks the introduction of Holmusk's Management and Supervision Tool (MaST), which is widely used by the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, to a U.S. market.

MaST is a software platform that uses predictive analytics to help healthcare professionals make decisions, including prioritizing individuals at risk of a mental health crisis. The tool quickly identifies clinically relevant information within patient electronic health records (EHRs) faster than the human eye, helping providers make better decisions about how to allocate resources, enabling them to improve the quality of care while generating efficiency savings.

MaST's entry to the U.S. will kick off within Mental Health Partners , a network of behavioral health clinics serving communities across central Colorado. Mental Health Partners already uses Streamline's SmartCareTM Behavioral Health EHR platform, and will be onboarded to using MaST to immediately benefit from data insights provided by the tool.

"We look forward to the continued partnership with Streamline Healthcare Solutions, and the new collaboration with Mental Health Partners as we expand MaST's presence in the U.S.," said Nawal Roy, Holmusk's Founder and CEO. "We have seen how valuable this tool has been for health systems in the U.K., and we are excited to see similar results for our U.S. partners."

MaST has an established track record in the U.K., and has been launched across eight NHS Foundation Trusts. An independent study of a single NHS Foundation Trust found that the introduction of MaST was estimated to have resulted in cost savings of £1.7 million (or over $2 million USD) within one trust over a six-month period. These cost savings, which are indicative of an 18x annual return on investment, were attributed to the ways in which healthcare providers had used MaST to provide more efficient care in the community setting, which resulted in a decrease in mental health crises, fewer inpatient hospital admissions, and shorter hospital stays.

"We thank both our collaborators at Holmusk and our longtime customers at Mental Health Partners for working together to bring this valuable tool to a wider audience," said Jamil Husain, Chief Operating Officer of Streamline. "We look forward to delivering MaST through our SmartCare EHR, as the value that MaST provides goes hand in hand with our mission to build innovative technology solutions that empower people to improve the quality of life for those in need."

One of the signature features of MaST is its risk of crisis algorithm, a model that identifies cohorts of individuals at higher levels of risk or clinical complexity. This helps behavioral health providers to prioritize their caseloads accordingly and ensures this decision-making process is based on service user needs.

"We are ready to get started on the implementation of MaST into our practices, aiding our clinicians to more easily identify client care needs and solutions," said Dixie Casford, co-CEO of Mental Health Partners. "This dynamic tool also enables us to extend beyond an evaluation process once limited to the sample size of our EHR. We can now leverage data digested from a sample set that extends across the world, better positioning us to more accurately identify markers that benefit treatment and furthering our mission to deliver the best possible care to our patients."

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to harness real-world data to transform both research and care for behavioral health. Combining the leading behavioral health database with digital solutions designed to address the most pressing challenges in behavioral health, Holmusk is advancing the frontier of evidence generation and fueling innovation. Holmusk is headquartered in Singapore and New York, with three additional offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com .

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Since 2003, Streamline Healthcare Solutions has focused exclusively on Behavioral Health and Human Services. We understand people choose this work out of a deep desire to help others. We partner with our customers to provide innovative technology solutions that help them advance the lives of those they serve.

Streamline's SmartCare™ platform sets a new standard for Behavioral Health EHRs. Its dependability and stability provide organizations with the control they need to succeed in today's complex environment, while its flexibility enables them to transform the way they provide care to meet the exciting promise of tomorrow.

About Mental Health Partners

Mental Health Partners (MHP) is a federally designated comprehensive community mental health center serving clients across Boulder and Broomfield counties as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since opening in Boulder in 1962, MHP has expanded to multiple communities (including Lafayette, Longmont, Broomfield and, most recently, Nederland) to meet the region's growing mental health needs and better accomplish its mission — Healing is our purpose. Help is our promise. Health is our passion. MHP is one of four SAMHSA Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) grantees in Colorado, several of which are attempting to implement a similar health outreach program in their communities. Learn more at MHPColorado.org.

