Holmusk and Veradigm Reach New Data Enrichment Milestone in Strategic Collaboration

Veradigm Network EHR data enables a deeper understanding of the patient journey and disorder progression

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk , a leading global mental health real-world evidence company, and Veradigm® (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading healthcare data and technology solutions provider, today announced that they have reached a new data enrichment milestone in their strategic collaboration. This collaboration, announced last year, draws upon the strengths of each company to drive innovation and generate real-world evidence designed to accelerate mental health research and care. Veradigm also led Holmusk's 2023 Series B funding round as part of this collaboration.

To reach this milestone, Holmusk and Veradigm collaborated to identify additional insights to assess disorder progression within Veradigm Network EHR data, enriching millions of patient profiles with sufficient data points for inclusion in real-world data investigations. Holmusk worked with Veradigm's Medical Informatics team to transform semi-structured data captured at the point-of-care into analyzable, structured data. This information provides key insights into how a patient's disorder evolves throughout the clinical care journey. A high density of psychometric scales enables leaders in research, government, healthcare, and academia to more granularly assess treatment effectiveness, care patterns and gaps, and disorder progression.

"As a psychiatrist, investigator, and professor, access to outcome-rich data like these is invaluable when conducting research on the identification, characterization, and treatment of those with severe psychiatric disorders. This milestone marks a turning point in our expertise and ability to harness outcome measures at scale and at a level of granularity that is all too often missing from real-word data." - Dr. Christoph Correll, Professor of Psychiatry, Zucker School of Medicine, Hofstra/Northwell; Professor and Chair, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Charité University Medicine; Scientific Advisor, Holmusk

These patient-level data are now available in NeuroBlu Data, the largest NLP-enriched real-world dataset for mental health. Holmusk continues to deepen the dataset's value as the leading global source for mental health insights from clinical care through strategic partnerships.

"Holmusk's collaboration with Veradigm is based on our shared vision to transform evidence generation for research and clinical practice with real-world data. This milestone has uncovered a significant volume of measures of mental health progression, enriching NeuroBlu Data and the ability to deliver precision neuroscience. We are continuing to build upon this unparalleled source of rich, real-world data to address the evidence gap in mental health and positively impact patient outcomes." - Nawal Roy, Founder & CEO of Holmusk

"By combining Holmusk's global leadership in clinical insights for mental health with Veradigm's direct access, network reach, and technical expertise for enhancing EHR-derived data, we have uncovered these underutilized data points, enhancing the understanding of treatment strategies for mental health conditions. Together, we've tapped into a wealth of data that is key to advancing patient care in mental health." - Tom Langan, Interim CEO, Veradigm

Through this strategic collaboration, Holmusk and Veradigm will continue to leverage their collective expertise to optimize data availability and standardization to support robust real-world evidence generation for mental health.

About Holmusk: Holmusk is on a mission to harness real-world data to transform research and behavioral health care. Combining leading behavioral health data with AI-powered analytics and digital solutions designed to address the most pressing challenges in behavioral health, Holmusk is advancing the frontier of evidence generation and fueling innovation. Holmusk is headquartered in New York, with four additional offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com.

About Veradigm: Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

