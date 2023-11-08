Holmusk Appoints Eze Abosi as Chief Growth Officer

New CGO joins Holmusk during a period of strong and sustainable growth for both the life science and payer/provider businesses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk , a leading global behavioral health real-world evidence company, today announced that it has appointed Eze Abosi as Chief Growth Officer, leading the organization's commercial team.

Eze has nearly two decades of experience leading commercialization of data, analytics and consulting solutions supporting the life sciences and biopharma industries. He joins Holmusk after serving as the Vice President of New Products and Partnership with Optum Life Sciences and has held commercial leadership roles with Decision Resources Group (now part of Clarivate), IQVIA, and OptimizeRX.

"As Holmusk continues to grow and take strides toward closing the evidence gap in mental health care, Eze's leadership and expertise will be critical in bringing our mission to key stakeholders," said Nawal Roy, CEO of Holmusk. "Eze's deep understanding of life sciences and biopharma will allow us to provide world-class solutions that address some of the most challenging issues facing these industries."

In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Eze will focus on driving revenue growth and providing market-backed guidance to the development of Holmusk's products and platforms. He will also be responsible for expanding the company's commercial efforts, including spearheading collaborations with payors, providers and other key stakeholders and educating key audiences on the benefits of real-world data and real-world evidence in creating value-based care opportunities in mental health.

"Holmusk and the industry-leading NeuroBlu platform are improving the way mental health care is delivered globally and I am honored to be a part of the company's journey" said Abosi. "I've been energized by the team's vision for the future of mental healthcare and I look forward to playing a role in the company's innovative and transformative work."

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to harness real-world data to transform both research and care for behavioral health. Combining the leading behavioral health database with digital solutions designed to address the most pressing challenges in behavioral health, Holmusk is advancing the frontier of evidence generation and fueling innovation. Holmusk is headquartered in New York, with three additional offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com .

