Holmusk Expands NeuroBlu to 46 Million Patients, Adding Depth and Biomarker Data Across Neurology and Behavioral Health

Expansion anchored by two top neurological health systems, structured AD biomarker data, and validated outcomes measures across neurological disease areas. Whole-population ingestion shifts NeuroBlu from patient counts to research-grade signal.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk today announced a major expansion of NeuroBlu, growing to over 46 million de-identified patient lives sourced from longitudinal EHR data - an increase of more than 5 million - while adding two top ranked neurological health systems, structured biomarker data, and validated outcomes measures across neurological disease areas. In this latest NeuroBlu release (26R2), over 41% of patients - representing 19 million de-identified patient lives - carry both neurological and behavioral health diagnoses within the same longitudinal record. A new standard for neurology real-world evidence.

"The convergence of neurological and behavioral health diagnoses within the same longitudinal record is not a feature. It is the structural foundation of the platform." — Nawal Roy, Founder & CEO, Holmusk

PATIENT POPULATION GROWTH

NeuroBlu 26R2 adds more than 5 million de-identified patient lives, bringing the platform to over 46 million across mental health, neurology, and neurodegenerative conditions. The expansion is anchored by two new top-ranked neurological health systems (top U.S. News & World Report ranked Neurology hospitals):

A top ranked Northeastern regional health system with deep inpatient and outpatient neurology coverage

A top ranked Southeastern regional health system with strong neurological program depth and longitudinal patient follow-up

These additions strengthen NeuroBlu's geographic and care-setting representativeness - spanning community clinics, academic medical centers, and specialty neurology programs across the United States.

Claims Linkage Ready

NeuroBlu's longitudinal EHR data is linkage-ready through the DataVant ecosystem - enabling life sciences organizations to connect NeuroBlu's clinical depth to claims datasets for a broader longitudinal view of the patient journey across care settings and payer channels.

NEUROLOGY DATA DEPTH

NeuroBlu 26R2 delivers clinically deep, longitudinal data across neurological disease areas:

Alzheimer's Disease (AD) — 520K de-identified patient lives

— 520K de-identified patient lives Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) — 428K de-identified patient lives

— 428K de-identified patient lives Dementia — 2.1M de-identified patient lives

— 2.1M de-identified patient lives Parkinson's Disease — 324K de-identified patient lives

— 324K de-identified patient lives Epilepsy — 829K de-identified patient lives

— 829K de-identified patient lives ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) — 10.8K de-identified patient lives

— 10.8K de-identified patient lives Migraine — 2.7M de-identified patient lives

— 2.7M de-identified patient lives Sleep Disorders — 2.1M de-identified patient lives

— 2.1M de-identified patient lives Pain Disorders — 23.9M de-identified patient lives

Biomarker Data

For Alzheimer's disease research, where patient stratification by amyloid and tau burden is increasingly central to trial eligibility and endpoint design, NeuroBlu 26R2 provides structured biomarker laboratory data within Alzheimer's disease — capturing amyloid and tau assessments across the patient population.

The dataset includes over 4,600 occurrences of a widely used tau biomarker assay, with 32,000 total biomarker-linked records across amyloid and tau combined - providing a growing, clinically grounded AD biomarker cohort for trial support, progression modeling, and treatment response research.

Validated Outcomes Measures

NeuroBlu's clinical observability extends to structured, validated outcomes measures across disease areas - shifting the platform from patient counts to research-grade signal:

Cognitive Assessment: MoCA (20.9K), MMSE (49.8K), Mini-Cog (754K)

MoCA (20.9K), MMSE (49.8K), Mini-Cog (754K) Migraine: MIDAS — Migraine Disability Assessment (5.6K)

MIDAS — Migraine Disability Assessment (5.6K) Sleep: ESS — Epworth Sleepiness Scale (204K)

ESS — Epworth Sleepiness Scale (204K) Motor Function (Parkinson's / ALS): TUG — Timed Up and Go (121K)

TUG — Timed Up and Go (121K) Pain: NRS — Numeric Rating Scale (1.6M)

NRS — Numeric Rating Scale (1.6M) Behavioral Health: PHQ-9 (11M), GAD-7 (5.1M), MSE (3.6M)

"When pharma teams ask if we have biomarker-confirmed AD patients with longitudinal psychiatric comorbidity and cognitive scale data — the answer is yes. When they ask about Parkinson's with motor assessments, linked sleep data and longitudinal neurological progression — yes. That level of specificity supports the evidence-generation and regulatory-oriented research workflows NeuroBlu can support." — Alex Vance, Chief Clinical Data Officer, Holmusk

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH COMORBIDITY COVERAGE

NeuroBlu's whole-population ingestion model - including full mental health diagnostic (F-code) coverage - means neurological and behavioral health conditions are captured together within the same longitudinal record - not assembled as separate cohorts. In 26R2, over 19 million de-identified patient lives (41% of the platform) carry both neurological and behavioral health diagnoses. This structural characteristic is clinically grounded: comorbidity rates across conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and migraine are consistent with published literature, and psychiatric outcomes measures (PHQ-9, GAD-7) are available within the same patient record as neurological progression data.

Migraine — 2.7M patients | neurological outcomes and behavioral health comorbidity observability

— 2.7M patients | neurological outcomes and behavioral health comorbidity observability Dementia — 2.1M patients | linked psychiatric outcomes and neurological progression observability

— 2.1M patients | linked psychiatric outcomes and neurological progression observability Alzheimer's Disease — 520K patients | biomarker-linked records, neurological outcomes, and behavioral health comorbidity observability

— 520K patients | biomarker-linked records, neurological outcomes, and behavioral health comorbidity observability Parkinson's Disease — 324K patients | TUG motor assessments, psychiatric comorbidity, and linked sleep disorder data

Advanced Neuroimaging

NeuroBlu 26R2 captures structured neuroimaging encounter data - including modality type, ordering context, and MRI and PET event capture - across the neurological patient population. Structured clinical interpretation and results notes are expected to be available later in 2026, at which point NeuroBlu will support linked imaging context within the longitudinal patient record for disease progression and treatment response analysis.

AVAILABILITY

NeuroBlu 26R2 is available now to life sciences, biopharma, and biotech organizations. Pharma teams evaluating observational study design for AD or Parkinson's progression are encouraged to request a data specification overview now. To explore the dataset or schedule a demonstration, visit holmusk.com or contact [email protected].

Looking ahead: Organizations with specific disease, biomarker, or outcomes data requirements are encouraged to engage early - NeuroBlu works directly with pharma partners to assess data availability and prioritize coverage across its expanding network.

About Holmusk

Holmusk is a healthcare data science company powering NeuroBlu - a longitudinal neurology and behavioral health real-world data platform serving life sciences, biopharma, and biotech organizations. NeuroBlu provides de-identified patient data across mental health, neurology, and neurodegenerative conditions, enabling cohort discovery, outcomes measurement, and evidence-generation workflows for life sciences customers. For more information, visit holmusk.com.