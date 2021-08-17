Holmusk signs agreements with UTHealth and The Harris Center

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a leading global data science and health technology company building the world's largest Real-World Evidence (RWE) platform for behavioral health, has signed data license agreements with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) and The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD (The Harris Center) in Harris County, Texas.

The UTHealth Harris County Psychiatric Center (HCPC) is the largest inpatient psychiatric care provider in Houston. The Harris Center is a large publicly funded outpatient behavioral health safety net provider serving the third largest county in the country. Together, they provide care to over 80,000 patients annually, and have a strong collaborative relationship to offer comprehensive, coordinated care to patients referred between the two centers.

The agreements give Holmusk access to deidentified health care data, which will be used to develop AI-powered analytic models that drive improved clinical outcomes. Holmusk will leverage its expertise in behavioral health data analytics to overcome the challenge of creating longitudinal patient records across the two facilities, which store data in multiple legacy Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems. Holmusk will leverage its proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) models and AI capabilities to create clinically relevant analytic tools, such as identifying patients at higher risk of 30-day hospital readmission. This dataset will fuel NeuroBlu, Holmusk's RWE platform for behavioral health. NeuroBlu is currently the leading source of behavioral health Real-World Data, with over 20+ years of longitudinal clinical data with structured disease severity scores and NLP-derived symptoms, external stressors, and side effects.

"The Harris Center has worked closely with UTHealth HCPC for a number of years to provide the best continuum of care for our patients in and around Harris County," stated Wayne Young, Chief Executive Officer of The Harris Center. "With thousands of patient referrals from UTHealth HCPC to The Harris Center every year, it's imperative that we have a robust data set to not only make informed health-related decisions, but to continue to create innovative solutions for those with severe behavioral health conditions."

"A fundamental premise at Holmusk is that real-world data can unlock our understanding of patient needs. We see significant potential to understand optimal care delivery and improve outcomes by using data efficiently to address the unmet need in mental health. We are excited to work with UTHealth HCPC and The Harris Center to bring together patient records and work with them to improve care delivery for future patients," said Holmusk's Chief Medical Officer, Scott Kollins.

"We are excited to partner with these premier behavioral health providers to integrate data sources in a way that, prior to now, has been impossible," said Joydeep Sarkar, Holmusk Chief Data Analytics Officer. "Our data science capabilities will greatly facilitate the interoperability of patient health data across the care continuum to optimize outcomes."

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to reinvent behavioral health and transform lives with Real-World Evidence and digital innovation. Headquartered in Singapore and New York, Holmusk generates evidence and builds digital solutions to advance behavioral health research, innovation, and care.

NeuroBlu, Holmusk's flagship product, synthesizes Real-World Data (RWD) with seamless analytic tools, enabling users to create actionable insights that drive behavioral health transformation. NeuroBlu is powered by an industry-leading and continually growing behavioral health clinical dataset, with over 20 years of data on 560,000+ patients and 20+ million encounters. Holmusk uses advanced proprietary analytics to enrich the data, with Natural Language Processing and predictive disease models designed specifically for behavioral health. Holmusk augments its data and analytic offerings with powerful digital solutions that enhance patient engagement, support disease self-management, and capture patient-reported outcomes to help guide clinical decisions and analytics. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com.

SOURCE Holmusk