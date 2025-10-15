Holo Holo Charters Records First Humpback Whale Sighting of the Season off Kaua'i's Coast

PORT ALLEN, Hawaii, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holo Holo Charters kicked off whale season with the first confirmed humpback whale sighting of the 2025–2026 season in Kaua'i waters at 7:00 a.m. HST on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The whale was spotted by Captain Kekoa and his crew, Noah and Jon, aboard the vessel Holoholo while traveling offshore along Kaua'i's west side en route to Ni'ihau. Guests and crew were treated to an unforgettable glimpse of the majestic seasonal visitors.

Watch the video of the sighting here: https://bit.ly/holoholocharterswhale2025

"Spotting the first humpback of the season is always a thrill. It's like seeing an old friend return home. Every year, these moments remind us just how special Kaua'i's waters are," said Noah Cew, crew member aboard the Holoholo.

Every winter, humpback whales travel more than 3,000 miles from Alaska to Hawai'i to give birth, mate, and care for their young. The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary notes that these giants are usually spotted between November and April, with the greatest numbers appearing from January to March, so this early sighting signals an especially exciting beginning to the season.

"Our crew lives for that moment," said Holo Holo Charters General Manager Chandra Bertsch. "When word came in from the team, everyone at the harbor felt the excitement. The first sighting marks the start of one of the most magical times of year on Kaua'i, and we're so proud to share it with our guests."

Founded in 1997, Holo Holo Charters operates a fleet of vessels designed and built on Kaua'i and is the only charter company offering daily adventures to the Napali Coast and the "Forbidden Island" of Ni'ihau. The company has earned nationally recognized accolades, including USA Today 10Best's #1 Best Boat Tour in America, Newsweek's #1 Best Boat Tour two years running, and Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards in 2021 and 2022. Committed to environmental stewardship, cultural respect and exceptional hospitality, Holo Holo combines authentic Hawaiian experiences with industry-leading sustainability.

