HoloBuilder Announces Partnership with Boston Dynamics

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HoloBuilder announced today their partnership with Boston Dynamics and released SpotWalk, a new product integration with Boston Dynamics' Spot robot. The new partnership brings autonomous 360° reality capture to construction projects, addressing core productivity inefficiencies that continue hampering the construction industry.

Controlled by HoloBuilder's SpotWalk app, the Boston Dynamics' Spot robot can walk job sites autonomously, capturing 360° images that record the progress of a construction project over time. The process, allows for quality and accuracy control, giving contractors, trade partners, and owners a living digital record of the project. The integration creates repeatable, actionable data, addresses all phases of a construction project, and improves productivity.

HoloBuilder's machine learning engine, SiteAI, analyzes images captured by SpotWalk to get unprecedented insight into the jobsite. The project site data combined with the quantifiable analysis enables contractors and owners to report on progress ongoingly.

"Time and accuracy are two things that are very important to a jobsite. Traditionally, you would have to sacrifice time out of a busy day to harvest jobsite pictures and organize them," says Andrew Cameron, Project Manager at Hensel Phelps. "This partnership between HoloBuilder and Boston Dynamics removes a time-consuming step while providing accurate construction photos with a high degree of fidelity."

Hensel Phelps conducted early pilot tests of the SpotWalk app at their $1.2 billion San Francisco Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Airport project. The pilot showed that with minimal training on-site the project team can get SpotWalk functioning.

The SpotWalk app has two general modes. The first enables project teams to teach Spot the capture route simply by driving the robot via an intuitive smartphone interface. The second mode drives Spot autonomously on its trained path, taking pictures along the way at defined capture locations, delivering immediate value to the construction project and workforce.

"The SpotWalk app is a first of its kind integration for Boston Dynamics' robots," said Michael Perry, Vice President of Business Development of Boston Dynamics. "Our efforts have been to create a highly mobile robotics platform that can easily navigate unstructured or unknown environments. HoloBuilder's SpotWalk app takes this a step further by creating an easy-to-use interface that fits seamlessly into construction workflows. We're excited to see this integration start rolling out to early customers soon."

Boston Dynamics and HoloBuilder announced that they will partner with innovative companies willing to provide feedback and continue advancing Spot and SpotWalk together. Beginning today, SpotWalk will be available through a six-month early adopter program in which customers will receive two Spot robots, the full HoloBuilder technology suite, and on-site training.

Since announcing the integration to HoloBuilder's Innovators Club members (an exclusive club of feedback providing customers) interest in getting SpotWalk has been overwhelming.

"With SpotWalk, we can now enable our customers to capture data much more frequently and more precisely to get an even clearer picture of what the site's progress is. We are very excited to release SpotWalk and to continue our very positive collaboration with Boston Dynamics to not only support the industry but to also drive digitization and automation forward," said Christian Claus, CMO and Head of Partnerships at HoloBuilder.

A video of SpotWalk is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXkVjjQQ1aw

About HoloBuilder

HoloBuilder, Inc. is a San Francisco-based construction technology company that designs, develops, and sells enterprise SaaS software. HoloBuilder offers reality capturing solutions for progress documentation and construction project management. Making use of 360° imagery data, computer vision, and artificial intelligence, HoloBuilder is the fastest and most insightful solution to document construction projects. HoloBuilder is being used by the majority of the top 100 general contractors in the United States. Its investors include Brick and Mortar Ventures, Tandem Capital, E.ON, Foundamental, and NRW.BANK.

For more information, please visit www.holobuilder.com

About Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is a world leader in mobile robots, tackling some of the toughest robotics challenges. We combine the principles of dynamic control and balance with sophisticated mechanical designs, cutting-edge electronics, and next-generation software for high-performance robots equipped with perception, navigation, and intelligence. Boston Dynamics has an extraordinary and fast-growing technical team of engineers and scientists who seamlessly combine advanced analytical thinking with bold engineering and boots-in-the-mud practicality.

For more information, please visit www.bostondynamics.com

About Hensel Phelps

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps is a nationwide leader in the development, construction and management of landmark buildings. Our disciplined approach to construction incorporates the latest technology to strengthen our processes and deliver dependable results for both public and private clients, in a variety of technical core markets. Hensel Phelps office locations include Phoenix, Arizona; San Jose, California; Irvine, California; Greeley, Colorado; Orlando, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Austin, Texas; and Tysons Corner, Virginia.

For more information, please visit www.henselphelps.com

