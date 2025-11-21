Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, a Committee of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Becomes World's First Memorial to Permanently Bear the Names of those lost on October 7, 2023

Emotional Unveiling Featured Holocaust Survivors, Israeli Delegation, Former Hostage and Elected Officials

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic ceremony, the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach unveiled the names of those murdered in Israel on October 7, 2023, permanently engraved in both Hebrew and English alongside the names of those who perished in the Holocaust. The Memorial is the first in the world to create such a tribute to victims of the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. The names form a powerful bridge linking two eras of Jewish suffering and resilience.

The October 26 ceremony brought together Holocaust Survivors; descendants of Survivors; a delegation from Israel's Ministry of Defense and Consulate; founders and committee members of the Memorial and elected officials from across the State of Florida.

Among the speakers were Ambassador Ofir Akunis, Consul General of Israel in New York and Miami; Holocaust Survivor Saul Blau, and Omer Shemtov, former hostage held in Gaza for 505 days. Shemtov's remarks — urging attendees to "remember their names" — resonated powerfully throughout the gathering.

"The decision to engrave these names was not made lightly," said Sheri Zvi, CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach. "Our Survivors immediately recognized the echoes of their own past. Jewish blood was once again shed simply because of who they were. By placing these names in stone beside the names of Holocaust victims, we honor their memory and affirm our commitment that their lives will not be forgotten."

During the ceremony, Survivors and their descendants stood side by side, bearing witness to both the tragedies of the past and the pain of the present. Attendees observed moments of silence as the newly engraved names shimmered against the stone walls in candlelight.

"This Memorial has always stood as a testament to the dangers of hatred, silence and humanization," Zvi said. "The inclusion of the October 7 names is a call to conscience — reminding us that 'Never Again' cannot be simply spoken; it must be lived."

