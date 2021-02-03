Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA Disappointed By United States Supreme Court Decisions In Favor of Germany and Hungary Against Survivors

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Holocaust survivors, we are profoundly disappointed by U.S. Supreme Court decisions in Philipp v. Federal Republic of Germany and Simon v. Republic of Hungary.

We added our voices in these cases to support the D.C. Circuit Court decisions, which held that Germany's and Hungary's theft of Jewish citizens' property in perpetrating the Holocaust constituted genocide and therefore was a "taking of rights in property in violation of international law." The D.C. Circuit's decisions were a refreshing and important departure from tragic previous court cases finding reasons to deny Holocaust survivors, U.S. citizens including many U.S. military veterans, the rights and protections that apply to every other American. Those prior decisions allowed governmental and corporate Holocaust profiteers to avoid accountability, and denied Holocaust survivors and victims' families material and moral restitution available under the law.

The Holocaust is not an abstraction – it was real and remains so for survivors and our families. In light of today's disappointing Supreme Court rulings, the survivor community calls on Congress to immediately enact, and the Biden Administration to support, legislation to establish a clear path in U.S. courts for Holocaust survivors and victims' heirs to pursue remedies for genocidal thefts of assets such as artworks, insurance policies, and other property losses, when the victims, property, or culprits have a connection to the United States.

The Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA Executive Committee:

Israel Arbeiter, Boston, MA Dena Axelrod, Ft. Lauderdale, FL Magda Bader, Boston, MA Renee Firestone, Los Angeles, CA Esther Finder, Las Vegas, NV Ella Frumkin, Los Angeles, CA Jay Ipson, Richmond, VA Herbert Karliner, Miami Beach, FL Leo Rechter, Queens, NY Annette Lantos, Washington, D.C. David Mermelstein, Miami, FL Wendy Rothfield, Miami Beach, FL Shirley Rubin, Boynton Beach, FL Anita Schuster, Las Vegas, NV David Schaecter, Miami, FL Charles Srebnick, New York, NY Esther Widman, Brooklyn, NY Louise Lawrence-Israels, Wash. D.C. Agnes Vertes, Weston, CT



