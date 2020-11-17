Hologenix, Creator of Celliant® and the Leader in Responsive Textiles, Adds Two Influential Board Members

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologenix, a material sciences company dedicated to developing products that amplify human potential including its flagship product Celliant®, is proud to announce the addition of Leslie Margolin and Michael Haynes to its Board of Managers. They join recent additions Kevin Blaney and Scott Carlin and each should have a dramatic impact on all aspects of the Hologenix brand and business.

Michael Haynes (left) and Leslie Margolin (right) join the Hologenix Board of Managers.

Foremost on the Hologenix agenda is Celliant, the responsive textile that converts body heat into infrared energy and is a key ingredient in world-class brands spanning multiple industries. It is clinically proven to temporarily increase local circulation and improve cellular oxygenation for stronger performance, faster recovery and better sleep.

"Each new board member has incredible experience and accomplishments in diverse fields and they will be powerful additions to the leadership of Hologenix," said Seth Casden, Hologenix CEO. "We innovate at the intersection of so many fields—health and wellness, material science, athletics, apparel and lifestyle, to name a few—and our new Board members will give us a holistic view of the marketplace, helping us best meet customer demand and our aggressive growth targets. We couldn't be happier to have them join us."

Leslie Margolin brings deep knowledge of healthcare systems. She has more than 30 years' experience working to improve the quality, efficiency and accessibility of healthcare in a number of leadership positions including President of Cigna HealthCare of California, President of Anthem Blue Cross (California), leader of hospital and health plan operations nationally for Kaiser Permanente, and currently as CEO of The Margolin Group.

From the human performance point of view, Michael Haynes certainly understands peak athletics—he's a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL 100 All-Time Team and a Super Bowl Champion during an iconic career with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders.

Recent board addition Kevin Blaney focuses on the financial perspective with a wealth of experience in the banking sector as Managing Director at Kroll Bond Rating Agency and a former Managing Director at Bank of America. Scott Carlin brings media and entertainment thinking to Hologenix's leadership, having served as President of HBO Domestic Television Distribution, as well as Executive Vice President for Warner Bros. Domestic Television and Lorimar-Telepictures.

With these new additions to the Board, Hologenix has four industry leaders in disciplines that directly impact innovation and strategic growth, setting the stage to continue the realization of its mission to amplify human potential.

For more information, visit www.celliant.com

SOURCE Hologenix, LLC

Related Links

http://www.celliant.com

