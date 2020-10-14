Hologic Announces Multi-Year, Multi-Pronged Commitment to Tackling Breast Cancer Screening Disparities for Black Women in Partnership with the Black Women's Health Imperative and RAD-AID
Initiative includes awareness campaign featuring Mary J. Blige and funding for screening and diagnostic services at approximately 15 U.S. facilities
Oct 14, 2020, 09:17 ET
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Research has shown that Black women are almost 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than non-Hispanic white women.1 Hologic's initiative, which launched today in conjunction with the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is designed to encourage all Black women to get annual mammograms beginning at age 40, and to provide women in underserved communities with access to superior breast cancer screening technology.
The initiative includes BWHI's P.O.W.E.R. of Sure campaign, which will examine common barriers to early screening and encourage Black women to schedule and attend their annual mammograms. The campaign features Grammy Award winning, Oscar and Golden Globe nominated artist Mary J. Blige and a multimedia digital hub with resources including common facts and myths about mammography, frequently asked questions regarding breast cancer and screening guidelines, a list of locations offering breast cancer screening, and information about what to expect when getting a mammogram during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, in partnership with RAD-AID, Hologic will fund screening and diagnostic services, and ensure there is a pathway for medically disenfranchised women to receive treatment. Hologic's grant to RAD-AID for this initiative will support innovative care, radiology, public education, and nurse navigation at multiregional sites selected by RAD-AID as clinical partners to provide critical screening, diagnostic breast imaging, and treatment for women who may otherwise go without. Sites and facilities under development for this program are located in regions including the Bronx/Washington Heights areas of New York, the South Side of Chicago, Washington D.C., North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Arizona, Seattle/Pacific Northwest, and Colorado.
WHO:
Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige is joined by Linda Goler Blount, CEO of the Black Women's Health Imperative, to talk about the P.O.W.E.R. of Sure campaign and their efforts to encourage women to schedule their annual mammograms.
1 CDC, 2019. Health United States, 2018. Table 33
