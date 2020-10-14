Hologic Announces Multi-Year, Multi-Pronged Commitment to Tackling Breast Cancer Screening Disparities for Black Women in Partnership with the Black Women's Health Imperative and RAD-AID

Research has shown that Black women are almost 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than non-Hispanic white women .1 Hologic's initiative, which launched today in conjunction with the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is designed to encourage all Black women to get annual mammograms beginning at age 40, and to provide women in underserved communities with access to superior breast cancer screening technology.

The initiative includes BWHI's P.O.W.E.R. of Sure campaign, which will examine common barriers to early screening and encourage Black women to schedule and attend their annual mammograms. The campaign features Grammy Award winning, Oscar and Golden Globe nominated artist Mary J. Blige and a multimedia digital hub with resources including common facts and myths about mammography, frequently asked questions regarding breast cancer and screening guidelines, a list of locations offering breast cancer screening, and information about what to expect when getting a mammogram during the COVID-19 pandemic.



