Hologic Launches Fluent™ Fluid Management System for Hysteroscopic Procedures

To simplify hysteroscopic operations, the Fluent system features a single waste bag design and unique FloPak™ technology to effectively control fluid use throughout the procedure. An intuitive user interface provides step-by-step instructions for setup, disassembly and troubleshooting, and ultimately helps optimize OR workflow. In addition, large visual and audible alerts monitor fluid deficit, pressure, low fluid bags, and full waste bags to help keep procedures moving as efficiently as possible. The Fluent system experiences a change in average intrauterine pressure of less than 1% when running the MyoSure® system.[1] It also has the ability to detect accurate fluid deficit within +/- 50 mL,[2] allowing OR staff to perform hysteroscopic procedures with increased clinical confidence.

"We developed the Fluent system with a deep understanding of the hectic workflow that often characterizes the patient and staff experience," said Sean Daugherty, President of GYN Surgical Solutions, Hologic. "This launch is a testament to how our strong customer partnerships and unique technological innovations enable us to provide healthcare professionals the advanced equipment they need to improve lives."

The Fluent system helps optimize and streamline hysteroscopic workflow in combination with a wide variety of hysteroscopic devices. Equipped with an integrated MyoSure controller, the Fluent system can be an all-in-one fluid management and tissue removal system. It is designed with fluid and vacuum systems that maximize the performance of the MyoSure system.

Hologic's MyoSure suite of products includes the MyoSure REACH, MyoSure XL, MyoSure LITE, and MyoSure MANUAL devices for tissue removal in a wide range of sizes and locations. To learn more about the MyoSure suite of products, visit www.MyoSure.com.

For more information about the Fluent system, visit www.FluentbyHologic.com.

Important Safety Information

The Fluent Fluid Management System is intended to provide liquid distension of the uterus during diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy, and to monitor the volume differential between the irrigation fluid flowing into and out of the uterus while providing drive, control and suction for hysteroscopic morcellators.

The Fluent Fluid Management System may not be used to introduce fluids into the uterus when hysteroscopy is contraindicated. The system should not be used to remove pathologies from pregnant patients or patients exhibiting pelvic infection, cervical malignancies, or previously diagnosed endometrial cancer. For detailed benefit and risk information, including contraindications relative to endometrial ablation, please consult the Instructions for Use.

[1] When operating with a MyoSure device in a bench test environment in a uterine model (N=20). Data on file, VER-08393

[2] Hologic, Inc. Data on file, bench testing. VER-07696

