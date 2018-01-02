Hologic to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time (PT), followed by a question and answer session at 11:30 a.m. PT.
Live webcasts for these events may be accessed on the investors section of Hologic's website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com
