Hologic to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Hologic, Inc.

18:11 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time (PT), followed by a question and answer session at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Live webcasts for these events may be accessed on the investors section of Hologic's website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Hologic
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

Contact:
Paula Izidoro
Senior Investor Relations Specialist
(858) 410-8904
paula.izidoro@hologic.com

