Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, May 9 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
  • The Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Thursday, May 10 at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)
  • The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 15 at 3 p.m. PT

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic's website at http://investors.hologic.com.  The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

