Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic's website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

Paula Izidoro Senior Investor Relations Specialist (858) 410-8904 paula.izidoro@hologic.com

