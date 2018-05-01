MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming investor conferences:
- The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, May 9 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
- The Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Thursday, May 10 at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)
- The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 15 at 3 p.m. PT
Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic's website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com
Contact
|
Paula Izidoro
|
Senior Investor Relations Specialist
|
(858) 410-8904
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hologic-to-webcast-presentations-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300640244.html
SOURCE Hologic, Inc.
