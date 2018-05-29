Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hologic, Inc.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 6 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • The Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Thursday, June 14 at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time.
  • The William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Thursday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic's website at http://investors.hologic.com.  The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

Contact 
Paula Izidoro 
Senior Investor Relations Specialist 
(858) 410-8904 
paula.izidoro@hologic.com

