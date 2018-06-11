HoloGirlsVR.com to Pay Viewers in Vice Industry Token Cryptocurrency

"HoloGirlsVR.com is the premier provider of virtual reality adult content with their proprietary NoSick™ Technology," said Stuart Duncan, chief executive officer of Vice Industry Token, Inc. "As a cutting edge cryptocurrency company we are partnering with the best content providers in the industry to award viewers for their attention and engagement."

Vice Industry Token is part of a new movement called the "attention economy." The company's blockchain is unique in that users are paid in VIT to consume content and interact with it by liking, sharing and commenting. Users will get paid in VIT to watch videos and the tokens they earn can be used to watch premium content across VIT's network. The tokens can also be used toward subscriptions to paid sites.

HoloGirlsVR.com is a product of HoloFim Productions, a full-service virtual reality production studio that also produces VR adult films.

"As the leading virtual reality adult site, we always have to be on the forefront of innovation," said Anna Lee, president and executive producer of HoloFilm Productions. "Our consumer base is the perfect target market for VIT because they are extremely tech savvy and already understand blockchain and cryptocurrency. It made sense for us to add VIT to HoloGirlsVR.com and it will make the site even more engaging."

About HoloFilm Productions

HoloFilm Productions is a leading-edge Virtual Reality entertainment production and post-production company, specializing in creating the perfect VR Experience. With a production facility in Vancouver, British Columbia, HoloFilm Productions is an all-in-one solution for Virtual Reality production with the ability to produce a wide range of content that features the company's proprietary NoSick™ Technology.

About Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token, Inc. is a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptographic token for the adult industry that allows producers to more efficiently monetize their content by rewarding viewers just for watching content. The token uses blockchain technology to completely transform the monetization model that exists in the adult industry today. VIT measures and captures genuine interactions and uses this to reward content creators, curators and viewers. By intelligently capturing information, VIT will enable producers to deliver high-quality content catered to the specific desires of their most enthusiastic fans. Learn more and read the whitepaper at https://vicetoken.com/.

