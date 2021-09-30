Hologram Announces a New Chicago Office to Support its Remote-First Philosophy

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologram, a global cellular platform for IoT connectivity, announced today it will open new office space at 167 N. Green Street in Chicago. The spacious office location will serve as Hologram's central meeting and training hub as the company continues its remote-first workforce. Following Hologram's $65 million Series B raise led by Tiger Global, Hologram announced its plans to triple its workforce.

"As we continue our rapid growth and scaling, my co-founder Pat Wilbur and I wanted to find an ideal place for our teams to connect in person to plan, brainstorm or work," said Ben Forgan, CEO and co-founder of Hologram. "With our remote-first culture, we wanted this hub to be a place where our team can conduct training sessions while also taking advantage of the many amenities and offerings this building and neighborhood has to offer."

Austin Zimmerman, a senior associate at Avison Young, along with independent broker Nicole Weldon, represented Hologram in the deal. The landlord was represented by Paige O'Neill and Anne Aldrich of Shapack Partners.

"Chicago is a great destination for growing companies to tap into the bustling neighborhoods and access all that Chicago has to offer," said Zimmerman. "Companies want to create an environment within the workplace that fosters creativity and collaboration. Being in Fulton Market and at 167 N. Green, will enhance that."

Hologram joins an impressive tenant roster at 167 N. Green Street that includes Foxtrot, JSSI, CCC, WeWork and Duff & Phelps.

About Hologram

Hologram's mission is to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch network access to the best coverage across more than 470 carriers in 200 countries. To learn more about Hologram, please visit www.hologram.io . Join Hologram on social media at Twitter here , Facebook here , and LinkedIn here .

About Avison Young

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2021 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for 10 consecutive years. www.avisonyoung.com

