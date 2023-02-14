Hologram market size to grow at a CAGR of 23.84%; North America to account for 36% of growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global hologram market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,091.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.84% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 4,834.26 million. North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hologram Market 2023-2027

Hologram market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Hologram market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Hologram market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (reflection holograms, transmission holograms, and hybrid holograms), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the reflection holograms segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is primarily driven by the high adoption, simplicity, and reliability of the reflection hologram technology. Also, the high adoption of the reflection hologram technology among end-users is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hologram market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hologram market.

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increase in the adoption of holographic devices in the healthcare and entertainment industries and the presence of key vendors.

Hologram market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the widening applications of holographic technology.

Holographic technologies is finding new application areas across industries.

In the healthcare industry, digital holograms are used for surgical purposes and diagnostics as well as for learning purposes by medical students and doctors.

In the retail industry, businesses are using holographic displays to increase customer engagement and conversions.

The technology also helps retailers to captivate customers and intensify customer retention.

The expanding application areas of holographic displays will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of 3D holograms is the key trend in the market.

The rising adoption of digital technologies, micro/nanotechnology, and optoelectronics is increasing the scope for hologram technologies across industries.

This is enabling the adoption of innovative hologram technologies in critical areas such as 3D quantitative imaging in biomedicine and holographic 3D displays with photorealistic visualization.

Rapid advances in technology are also increasing the scope for 3D holograms in the healthcare industry. For instance, the advent of 3D technologies such as 3D ultrasound, 3D rotational angiography, and 3D computed tomography (CT) have enabled doctors to observe a patient's anatomy without dissecting the body.

This growing trend will have a positive impact on the global hologram market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of holograms is the major challenge in the market.

Manufacturing and fabrication of holograms and holographic devices incur high costs to vendors.

These costs are subsequently passed on to buyers by vendors, which makes end-users reluctant to adopt hologram technology and continue with their traditional techniques.

Moreover, many vendors in the market are yet to attain economies of scale and incur significant research and development costs.

These challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this hologram market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hologram market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hologram market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hologram market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hologram market vendors

