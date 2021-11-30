Hologram Raises $6.8 Million in New Funding Focused on Underrepresented Investor Groups

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologram , a global cellular platform for IoT connectivity, announced today it completed a $6.8 million capital raise from underrepresented investor groups. The round finalizes Hologram's $67 million Series B with participation from angel investors and VCs, including but not limited to Founders Circle Capital, Mindset Ventures, Chingona Ventures, and Converge.

"Everyone at Hologram is thrilled with the result of this capital investment as it fully aligns with our values as a company," said Ben Forgan, CEO and cofounder of Hologram. "This round allows us to tap into different networks, such as the Cap Table Coalition, and new strengths from these diverse investors. It's critical these underrepresented investor groups gain access and a seat at the table."

Hologram surpassed its fundraising goal, initially set out to raise $5 million from underrepresented investor groups. This underscores how these groups have capital to deploy and are motivated to participate. Additionally, Hologram increased their preferred shareholders to more than 25 percent women and people of color.

"We applaud Hologram and its leadership, who have been intentional in their pursuit of diversity across their team, partners, and investors. They're role models for other technology companies because diversity must be actively pursued," said Charles Shannon, partner at Founders Circle Capital. "Hologram addresses this underserved global market by delighting its customers with best-in-class products and services. We're looking forward to playing an active role in Hologram's continued success and growth."

This round is reflective of Hologram's culture and its broader diversity efforts reflected throughout the business and in its current employees. To learn more about Hologram's commitment to DEI, please visit here .

About Hologram

Hologram's mission is to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch network access to the best coverage across more than 470 carriers in 200 countries.

