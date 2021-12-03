Hologram Wins the Diversity & Inclusion in Tech Employer Award from WomenTech Global Awards 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologram was awarded a winner at the largest virtual awards celebration in technology for women, underrepresented groups, and their allies, WomenTech Global Awards 2021 by WomenTech Network. Hologram took home the top prize for the Diversity and Inclusion in Tech Employer, which aligns with their company values and ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The WomenTech Network is the world's largest community for women in tech with more than 5,700 ambassadors from 172 countries.

Hologram earned the gold place award in their category for their commitment to DEI throughout their business and in its current employee base. Most recently, Hologram announced it completed a $6.8 million capital raise from underrepresented investor groups. The round finalizes Hologram's $67 million Series B with participation from angel investors and VCs, including but not limited to Founders Circle Capital, Mindset Ventures, Chingona Ventures, and Converge.

"We're honored with this Diversity & Inclusion award as it recognizes our ongoing and consistent efforts to be inclusive in our hiring and at our cap table," said Ben Forgan, CEO and co-founder of Hologram. "We believe that underrepresented groups simply need access and equal opportunities because there's no shortage of talent or experience in this group."

The WomenTech Global Awards 2021 is an annual celebration following the WomenTech Network flagship event Women in Technology Global Conference , the world's largest virtual conference for women in technology.

"After the WomenTech Global Conference 2021, we received positive feedback, many sharing about their hardships with uncertainty, job security, and work-life balance while working remotely and how the community inspired them to overcome them. We understand the value of recognizing small and major victories while simultaneously adjusting to a digital-first environment. This is why we wish to shine a light on accomplished and aspiring female tech leaders, as well as allies, who are working toward a more equitable and inclusive world." Anna Radulovski, CEO and founder at WomenTech Network

About Hologram

Hologram's mission is to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch network access to the best coverage across more than 470 carriers in 200 countries. To learn more about Hologram, please visit www.hologram.io . Join Hologram on social media at Twitter here , Facebook here , and LinkedIn here .

About WomenTech Network

WomenTech Network is the world's largest community for women in tech with more than 5700 ambassadors representing 161 countries. Since 2018 its founders have engaged +500,000 tech specialists to join in building a diverse global community inspiring and reaching +1.5 million people in 2021 alone.

The Network's mission is to empower communities of talented and motivated women in tech through leadership development, professional growth, mentorship, and networking events to make a difference by building impactful and inclusive technology, while introducing them to like-minded people, inspiring speakers and opportunities at leading companies and innovative startups that aim to create diverse teams and a culture of belonging. More information is available at https://www.womentech.net/ .

SOURCE Hologram