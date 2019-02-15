Holographic AR Art Camp is 2019 Top Art Summer Camp Choice at Bay Area

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has yet to come, and many young artists have already registered for a two-week Integem Holographic AR digital art and comic camp in order to secure a spot in summer 2019 for the highly popular camp at Silicon Valley.

In the two-week camp, according to Integem CEO Dr. Eliza Du, "Each student will learn to create their own Holographic AR cartoon or comic movie using their own arts. The Holographic AR camp is designed to let students learn at their own pace, and is suitable for students with all computer skills, from zero skills to nerdy programmers."

Holographic Augmented Reality (Holographic AR) technology has transformed traditional art into an astonishing digital, interactive, and immersive experience by seamlessly integrating art and technology together.

Traditionally, it would take a team of professionally trained engineers and artists working together for months, even years. Now the Holographic AR programming language iCreator allows people to turn their own arts quickly into Holographic AR comic in mere days, sometimes, just hours. Most importantly, with Integem specially designed curriculum, young students can learn Holographic AR from scratch. With each class having a 1:8 ratio, each student is guaranteed a dedicated and attentive instructor who has the time and knowledge to help each student learn and have fun.

Disney, Marvel, and DC Comics have shown how cartons and comic movies can help bring traditionally drawing characters, such as Spiderman, Captain America, Thor into long-lasting worldwide sensations, and add billions in revenue. Integem can help students' achieve their dream of bringing their own characters into such a vivid reality. With Holographic AR technology, they can make astounding Holographic AR interactive experiences with their own art, taking everything amazing about comics and pushing it even further.

Holographic AR immerses digital art and animations with real-world images. Through Holographic AR technology users are transferred from the real world into a simulated location (e.x. art world) where they can affect and interact with the created world through hand gestures and body movements.

With Holographic AR, students can make their drawings become moving characters or the setting of the story their uniquely designed world. Students become a part of their creation as they interact with their art: become the superhero as they save poor animals (that they draw) or get help from the characters they created. Students can now live in their own world and fight the enemies they crafted.

Kevin, a 5th grader from Sandpiper School, who attended last year's summer camp, described his experience saying, "I remember creating a cave AR project, where you were mining for gems and other precious rocks. With a wave of a hand, a jump to the left and right, one could go deep into a cave digging out gems. I was proud of the project I made."

Jen, a 1st grader from Menlo Park, created an adventurous extraterrestrial trip with hand-drawn aliens. Andrew, a 10th grader from Palo Alto, made a funny adventure about how to arrive at school in a timely fashion and avoid detention slips. Each project is as distinctive and unique as the students who create them.

Richard, a 6th grader, created a rainforest adventure, where he said "you can decide to either go on a canoe or an all-terrain vehicle. If you take the canoe, you will fight a crocodile and fall down a waterfall. If you take the vehicle, you will escape a leopard and find a treasure." I think I'd chose the vehicle, who doesn't want to earn treasure?

Holographic AR digital art and comic camp focus on 2D Holographic AR experiences. If 2D comics aren't up the child's alley maybe they are destined to be a Holographic AR 3D movie director, or a 3D game designer, a news reporter or explorer, maybe they are the next great Edison and are interested in Holographic AR engineering or AI. This and other opportunities await at Integem's summer camps which are being held in San Jose (Evergreen High), Cupertino (Homestead High), Menlo Park (Encinal), Fremont (Mission San Jose High), and Palo Alto (Gunn High). Students can participate in camps that suit their own age group: Junior (ages 6-8), Yong (ages 8-10), Teen (ages 10-14), and Highschool (ages 14+).

Through hands-on projects, the students will learn Holographic AR programming, artistic expression, design thinking, visual community, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, Art, and Math) concepts, interactive storytelling, empathy, and UX/UI (user experience/user interface) besides logic and rational thinking. It is both visual and auditory, and as each student works on their own unique project, they are encouraged to express and define themselves through their work.

The first week of Interactive Holographic AR Comic Creation camp teaches students basic Holographic AR programming skills via space voyager or nature exploration themes. In the second week, students learn more advanced Holographic AR skills to create their own unique and personalized, interactive Holographic AR cartoon or comic.

More importantly, students learn empathetic thinking as they imagine and work to craft a user-friendly experience. This way of design pulls students away from self-centric thinking and into a more open and considerate mindset. Fang, the mother of Andrae, 6th grade, Redwood Middle School, stated, "It was a great experience for him to go through the design, implementation and presentation stages. He had a direct impression on how his product was received from the interactive demonstration."

When asked what he would like to do more in his own Holographic AR comic, Andrae is hoping "to make more action/fighting games or make interactive storytelling games."

For high school students, who would like to include a Holographic AR portfolio to stand out on college applications, Integem also provides additional support services where certified counselors will work with students one on one to help prepare a Holographic AR portfolio.

Learn more and explore the options available this summer at Integem's summer camp website: camp.integem.com.

