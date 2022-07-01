Holographic Display Market: APAC to Occupy 35% Market Share| Evolving Opportunities with Eon Reality Inc. & Geola Digital Uab | Technavio

Holographic Display Market: Company Profiles

The holographic display market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Eon Reality Inc., Geola Digital uab, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Holoxica Ltd., Leia Inc., Lyncee Tec SA, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, RealView Imaging Ltd., vision optics GmbH, and zSpace Inc., etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings:

Eon Reality Inc. - The company offers holographic displays namely Eon-XR.

Geola Digital uab - The company offers holographic displays such as poster-size holograms, embossed 3D holograms, digital holography, and others.

HoloTech Switzerland AG - The company offers holographic displays for military engineering, automobiles, architecture, medical, education institutes, art and museums, and others.

Holoxica Ltd., Leia Inc. - The company offers holographic displays such as light field displays, volumetric displays, planar interactive HUD-style displays, and segmented holographic displays.

Lyncee Tec SA - The company offers a holographic display that provides WQXGA (2560X1600) resolution and a High-strength glass cover.

To know about all major company's offerings

Holographic Display Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the use of holographic displays for advertising, increasing applications of holographic displays in the healthcare sector, and the increased need for security.

Challenges: The limitations associated with holographic display technology are hindering the market's growth.

For detailed information on the market dynamics

Holographic Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Technology, the market is classified into touchable, semi-transparent, and laser.

By Application, the market is classified into commercial and government.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , MEA.

For detailed highlights on the contribution of each segment

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Holographic Display Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Holographic Display Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Holographic Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.75 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Eon Reality Inc., Geola Digital uab, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Holoxica Ltd., Leia Inc., Lyncee Tec SA, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, RealView Imaging Ltd., vision optics GmbH, and zSpace Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Technology

6.3 Touchable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Touchable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Touchable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Semi-transparent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Semi-transparent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Semi-transparent - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Laser - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Eon Reality Inc.

Exhibit 52: Eon Reality Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Eon Reality Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Eon Reality Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Geola Digital uab

Exhibit 55: Geola Digital uab - Overview



Exhibit 56: Geola Digital uab - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Geola Digital uab - Key offerings

11.5 HoloTech Switzerland AG

Exhibit 58: HoloTech Switzerland AG - Overview



Exhibit 59: HoloTech Switzerland AG - Product and service



Exhibit 60: HoloTech Switzerland AG - Key offerings

11.6 Holoxica Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Holoxica Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Holoxica Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Holoxica Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Leia Inc.

Exhibit 64: Leia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Leia Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66:Leia Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Leia Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Lyncee Tec SA

Exhibit 68: Lyncee Tec SA - Overview



Exhibit 69: Lyncee Tec SA - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Lyncee Tec SA - Key offerings

11.9 Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

Exhibit 71: Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA - Overview



Exhibit 72: Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA - Product and service



Exhibit 73:Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA - Key news



Exhibit 74: Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA - Key offerings

11.10 RealView Imaging Ltd.

Exhibit 75: RealView Imaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: RealView Imaging Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: RealView Imaging Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 vision optics GmbH

Exhibit 78: vision optics GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 79: vision optics GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 80: vision optics GmbH - Key offerings

11.12 zSpace Inc.

Exhibit 81: zSpace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: zSpace Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 83:zSpace Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 84: zSpace Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

