Holographic Packaging Era

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of product packaging and consumer interaction is here with the introduction of a ground-breaking Hologram Concierge that bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Utilizing a combination of artificial intelligence, augmented reality (AR), e-commerce, and smartphone technology, Immertia's AI-powered Hologram Concierge is set to revolutionize the way consumers interact with products and brands, providing a seamless and immersive consumer experience.

Holographic Concierge by Immertia, providing information and guidance from product packaging Holographic Concierge activated from product packaging

The Hologram Concierge, powered by the Displai platform, activates when a consumer scans a product's packaging with their smartphone. A lifelike, three-dimensional holographic assistant emerges, providing detailed information about the product and brand, while dynamically moving and gesturing to create a captivating experience. This seamless integration of AI, AR, and e-commerce technologies opens a new communication channel for brands, enabling them to engage with consumers in a way not previously possible.

A demonstration of the Holographic Concierge, activating from product packaging can be viewed on the Immertia website.

Dave Chaffey, Managing Director of Immertia, is enthusiastic about the potential applications of the Hologram Concierge. "It's a powerful solution - product packaging provides an ideal stage for brands to communicate with their customers. And for consumers, it's an intuitive solution that makes sense – find out anything you need by scanning the product. The possibilities are endless, and we're excited to see how brands will leverage this technology to drive sales and customer engagement."

Seamlessly integrates with existing packaging

The Hologram Concierge is a feature of the Displai platform, a technology that seamlessly integrates with existing product packaging.

Thanks to Displai's advanced image recognition system, brands can implement the innovative solution across their entire product lines instantly, without making any changes to the packaging's design, artwork, or layout.

This unique feature ensures a cost-effective and efficient adoption of the technology by brands, while enhancing the consumer experience.

Chaffey highlights the combination of cutting-edge technologies that drive the Hologram Concierge. "This innovative solution marries AI, AR, e-commerce, and smartphone technology to create an entirely new way for consumers to engage with products.

It's a game-changer for the packaging industry and offers an opportunity for brands to differentiate themselves in a competitive market."

As the Hologram Concierge technology continues to gain traction, Chaffey envisions a bright future for this powerful solution. "We're currently working on the holographic concierge answering product-related questions from consumers in real-time.

This will further enhance trust and credibility between brands and consumers, opening up a new era of conversational commerce."

Immertia is actively rolling out the Hologram Concierge technology to packaging manufacturers, marketing agencies, and consumer goods brands. Chaffey believes that the industry's adoption of this technology will drive innovation in design and functionality, elevating the entire sector.

"The Hologram Concierge is not just a new frontier for brand engagement, but also a catalyst for positive change within the packaging industry. We're proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

