Holon Solutions and Apervita Partner to Improve Quality and Reduce Provider Burden with Real-Time Data at the Point of Care

CHICAGO and ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions , healthcare's leading precision information delivery company, and Apervita , the trusted platform for healthcare collaboration, today announced a partnership to bring real-time quality data and clinical intelligence to providers at the point of care. The collaboration aims to eliminate the frustrating, costly, and dangerous data fragmentation that providers and patients have dealt with for decades, by streamlining how personalized insights about quality measures and best practice clinical guidelines are delivered to providers.

Apervita's deep experience with knowledge engineering paired with Holon's experience with delivering insights at the point of care creates a powerful combination of capabilities to transform care delivery. The partnership is a natural extension of both companies' ongoing efforts to develop a modern healthcare knowledge ecosystem, as discussed in a recent virtual roundtable featuring leaders from Holon Solutions and Apervita. The roundtable highlighted how insufficient information at the point of care contributes to poor patient outcomes and emphasized that time lags in knowledge transfer are a significant barrier to achieving better quality.

This partnership addresses those delays by presenting insights about following evidence-based care pathways in a user-friendly manner, while the patient is in the room, and it can be acted upon. Having those easily accessible insights within the electronic health record (EHR) enables providers to bridge gaps in care in real-time to achieve First Time Quality and increase patient engagement.

"Our team's mission has always been grounded in providing appropriate, comprehensive care for everyone, anywhere – and we're excited that our mission is at the core of our partnership with Apervita," said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Holon Solutions. "By enhancing interoperability and knowledge sharing, we're empowering providers not only to focus on patients, rather than digging for data, but also to deliver the highest value, best quality care. We hope this partnership inspires our peers to join us in leading the modern healthcare knowledge supply chain revolution. The time is now – and we must work together."

"We're thrilled about our partnership with Holon Solutions, which will help providers achieve First Time Quality," said Rick Howard, Apervita Chief Product Officer. "Adding this feature to the interoperability layer of the Apervita Vital™ Platform , which is the foundation of our solutions, will help deliver quality measurement and clinical intelligence insights in near real-time. This will allow providers to take action in the moment, rather than after the patient leaves the room. Most importantly, this partnership supports our mission to enable the Learning Health System, a framework that drives better outcomes and cost efficiencies across the health ecosystem."

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that puts the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our precision information delivery platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights at the point of need. Holon's patented technology surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities, independent of the technologies in play. To learn more, visit www.holonsolutions.com.

About Apervita

Apervita is committed to making the Learning Health System a reality. We make this possible through our quality measurement and clinical intelligence solutions powered by the Apervita Vital Platform. Our cloud-based, trusted collaboration platform and solutions enable payers, providers and other healthcare stakeholders to transform quality measurement and care delivery. Serving more than 60% of hospitals in the United States, Apervita conducts billions of computations and insights for our clients each year.

We're on a journey to create transparency across the healthcare system to improve performance of care delivery. To realize a national Learning Health System, we must have commitment from all stakeholders to leverage interoperable systems, to measure quality using standardized methods and to provide First Time Quality by using the best evidence available at the point of care, one patient at a time.

