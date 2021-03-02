Holon Solutions and G-Health Partner to Drive More Efficient COVID-19 Vaccination Sites for Underserved Populations

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading precision information delivery company, and G-Health Enterprises, a diverse, community-based healthcare organization serving the Buffalo, New York region, today announced the successful deployment of Holon's CollaborNet® Referrals application to streamline G-Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Tasked with a mission to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible community members according to New York State guidelines, leaders at G-Health are employing Holon's sensor-driven Referrals solution to streamline and accelerate the workflow, while improving the experience for vaccine recipients.

With its first vaccine clinic, G-Health and community members experienced extended wait times due to onsite registration and documentation processes. Gathering patient information was cumbersome while individuals stood in long lines, often outside in cold winter weather – and medical staff had to focus on data entry rather than delivering life-saving health services. The experience prompted leaders at G-Health, who had already been using Holon's Referral application, to apply the technology in a new way to drive a more efficient vaccination site process.

Holon's Referrals solution is streamlining patient information-gathering, which was especially challenging for Buffalo's vulnerable populations, many of whom do not have primary care physicians and may not be in a position to access communications about eligibility or receiving vaccines. Using Holon allows G-Health to connect patient data in a secure digital environment and close the loop on outreach, delivery, and documentation of vaccine services.

"It's incredibly powerful when the community and technology can come together to make a difference in the lives of so many residents," said Nicole Pearcy, Director of Value-Based Payments, G-Health Enterprises. "The collaboration among G-Health and Holon removed the barriers that were preventing us from delivering the right care to the right people in the right place at the right time. This type of partnership is transformative for communities and provides an example of how the healthcare industry at large can successfully address social determinants of health."

More than 94 percent of the people entered into the Holon Referral application as vaccine referrals arrived on the day of the second clinic event and received their first dose. Additional members of the local community who qualified for the vaccine were also invited to participate as walk-ins. In all, more than 360 people received a vaccine at the event in just three hours — much less time than in G-Health's previous all-day experience without the benefit of the Holon Referral application.

"We're incredibly pleased that our Referrals solution empowered G-Health and its partners to quickly make such a meaningful difference in the lives of so many people in need," said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Holon Solutions. "Our solution was designed not only to be more efficient and effective but also to simplify the care delivery process and empower caregivers to focus on patients, not paperwork or data entry. We look forward to continuing to partner with G-Health to vaccinate and support many more New Yorkers."

