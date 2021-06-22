Holon Solutions and Qure4u Partner to Drive Patient Engagement and Power Better Care with Better Data

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and BRADENTON, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading precision information delivery company, and Qure4u, the industry leader in patient engagement and virtual care, today announced a collaboration to address the serious breakdown in communication and knowledge transfer between providers and patients. Through the new partnership, providers will receive precise patient knowledge at the point of care and prior to patient visits. Patients will similarly receive timely, relevant, actionable information to increase engagement in their care journey, both inside and outside of the physicians' office.

Qure4u

The partnership marks a commitment by both companies to break down the traditional healthcare siloes that result in frustrating, costly data fragmentation that puts patients at risk. In a recent virtual roundtable, Holon Solutions, Qure4u, and others industry leaders discussed the ways insufficient information leads to gaps in care that contribute significantly to poor outcomes for an untold number of patients. Through their collaboration, Holon Solutions and Qure4u seek to bridge these gaps through innovative solutions that reinforce the healthcare knowledge supply chain.

"We are incredibly pleased to partner with Qure4u to bridge the disconnect between providers and patients," said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Holon Solutions. "At Holon Solutions, we believe in appropriate, comprehensive care for everyone, anywhere. That is why we've long been focused on delivering more comprehensive knowledge to providers to help them deliver the best care. However, that is no longer the only piece of the puzzle that we're committed to solving. With Qure4u, we're enabling patients to take more informed and active roles in their care journeys – and eliminating the time lags that can prevent effective collaboration between providers and patients. Most importantly, we're confident that both providers and patients will reap the benefits of this enhanced knowledge-sharing capability."

"Meaningful patient engagement has been a missing link in the healthcare knowledge supply chain for too long -- even when we know that adherence to care plans is exponentially higher for patients who are engaged and see their providers as partners on the path to wellness," said Monica Bolbjerg, MD, CEO, Qure4u. "Our collaboration with Holon Solutions is exciting and important because it prevents the inconsistent and delayed communication between providers and patients that keeps patients from becoming key players in their care journeys and enhances their ability to become their own best advocates in the short and long-term. This collaboration is the first of many breakthroughs that will enable our companies, along with new partners, to architect the modern healthcare knowledge supply chain that we all need and deserve."

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that puts the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our precision information delivery platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights at the point of need. Holon's patented technology surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities, independent of the technologies in play. To learn more, visit www.holonsolutions.com.

About Qure4u Inc.

Qure4u's complete digital health platform, with contactless "digital front door" solutions, offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem that supports the entire care journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. Qure4u was recently recognized as a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms For Digital Health, Q1 2021" report by Forrester Research. The company was also recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

Media Contacts

Lisa Chernikoff

Canton & Company for Holon Solutions

(734) 678-5513

[email protected]

Jess Clifton

Agency Ten22 for Qure4u

(678) 360-9043

[email protected]

SOURCE Holon Solutions

Related Links

http://www.holonsolutions.com

