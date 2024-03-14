Holon Solutions and RAAPID Join Forces to Revolutionize How Healthcare Information is Accessed at the Point of Care

Together the organizations will drive adoption of tools that deliver the right information at the right time, when and how care teams need it.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, the leading human-centric healthcare technology company that provides relief to healthcare teams, and RAAPID, a pioneering provider of artificial intelligence- driven risk adjustment and HCC coding services, proudly announce their strategic partnership aimed at reducing administrative burdens by surfacing the right risk codes and coding gaps at the point of care.

Partnering with a dedication to creating value for Providers, Payers, and hybrid organizations, Holon specializes in creating innovative solutions that streamline data exchange across disparate systems, enabling healthcare providers to access comprehensive patient information in real-time. Their cutting-edge platform facilitates seamless information exchange, allowing healthcare professionals to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.

RAAPID harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform healthcare data into actionable insights. Their advanced algorithms analyze vast amounts of data with unparalleled speed and accuracy, providing healthcare organizations with valuable insights to ensure appropriate reimbursements for patient care and improve health outcomes.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with RAAPID to offer a comprehensive solution that reduces administrative burden for care teams, maximizes coding accuracy and enhances clinical decisions for prospective risk adjustment. Together, we deliver the right critical information at the right time where and how care teams want it. This powerful partnership is what the market has been asking for, and we understand that providing relief to care teams is key to driving adoption which in turn delivers proven value through improved health outcomes and financial performance. It is paramount that we give relief back to our healthcare heroes – administrative workers, physicians, nurses, and everyone that serves patients – who care for us all. In today's world, healthcare administration should be seamless, effortless, and fully integrated into workflows so that care teams can focus on what matters most: the patient," said Holon CEO Jon Zimmerman.

Chetan Parikh, CEO of RAAPID, echoed Zimmerman's sentiments, stating, "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize healthcare, specifically in the area of our focus, risk adjustment through AI-driven technologies. Together with Holon, we are committed to empowering healthcare organizations with the insights they need to deliver superior patient care."

In today's dynamic healthcare landscape, seamless information exchange is essential for delivering optimal patient care and driving operational efficiencies. By combining their respective expertise, Holon Solutions and RAAPID are poised to address this critical need, empowering healthcare organizations to unlock their full potential.

For more information about Holon, visit https://www.holonsolutions.com. For more information about RAAPID, visit https://www.raapid.ai .

Media Contact:

Kathy Varney ([email protected]), Chief Marketing Officer, Holon Solutions

About Holon Solutions: Holon Solutions is the leading human-centric healthcare technology company that provides relief to healthcare teams. Our intelligent platform is a place where healthcare administration becomes effortless, with personalized tools that eliminate complexity. Using patented sensor technology, we deliver key information at the point of care to help save time, improve health outcomes, and increase revenue, with robust analytics that demonstrate value for enterprises.

About RAAPID: RAAPID's vision is to become the world's leading technology provider of customizable risk adjustment products for value-based healthcare organizations. For value-based healthcare organizations seeking increased revenue and reduced administrative costs, RAAPID's risk adjustment dashboard is a complete solution that is customizable based on customer needs. RAAPID is using artificial intelligence (AI), machine/deep learning (ML/DL), medically-trained natural language processing (NLP), and knowledge graphs to power its platform.

SOURCE Holon Solutions