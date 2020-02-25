Holon Solutions Awarded Its Third U.S. Patent for Network-Wide Patient Tracking Technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions announced today it has been awarded its third U.S. Patent (No 10,553,307). The patent is for Holon's patient tracking technology that works in concert with its sensor and event-triggering innovations that were both awarded patents earlier last year. Combined, the three technologies power Holon's CollaborNet® platform to surface real-time, contextual, social determinants of health (SDoH) data, care gap data and other important clinical and non-clinical information that value-based care organizations need to present within their users' workflows.

The most recent patent was awarded for technology that assigns a unique identifier to patients, so that regardless of where they seek care or services, their associated information is always surfaced to the relevant physician, care manager or other professional accessing the information when using Holon's solution. For example, if the patient has received services for SDoH challenges such as housing, food and/or transportation from a community-based organization, a physician's office can view that information along with relevant clinical data at the point and time of care. Clinical information is then automatically surfaced in an unobtrusive ribbon next to the electronic chart within the physician's workflow. The relevant clinical information is dictated by Holon's clients. This data is typically from third-party analytics platforms, portals, health information exchanges (HIEs), outside providers' EHRs and any other data source connected to the provider's organization through Holon.

"Our third and most recent patent defines what Holon is all about, which delivering knowledge by presenting relevant, contextual patient data from the EHR to help coordinate and improve care," said Robert Connely IV, Chief Strategy Officer of Holon Solutions. "Our combined patents allow for simplified deployments so health systems can quickly set up a network with their community-based service partners. Collaboratively, they can view and act based on a holistic and timely view of patients' health and needs."

Holon's latest patent works in concert with its previously patented innovations. The first patent was awarded for sensor technology that detects when a provider logs into an EHR, who the provider is, and where he or she is located. The second patented technology recognizes workflow events, such as when a provider opens a particular patient's chart or referral module within an EHR system. Based on these activities within the platform, the most recent patented technology then automatically surfaces relevant information from third-party systems not contained within the provider's own EHR. This suite of patents works together, resulting in a better user experience and time savings, significantly reducing administrative burden, and supports more fully informed medical, mental health and environmental health decisions.

Delivering relevant patient context to care communities

The latest patent further demonstrates how Holon delivers knowledge not just from health informatics platforms, but any information technology system containing relevant patient information—but without the need for expensive, brittle and time-consuming point-to-point interfaces. The patented technologies empower multidisciplinary, multi-stakeholder collaboration across physicians, community-based organizations, payers or any organization vested in the health and well-being of the patient.

The most recent patent also works synergistically with Holon's CollaborNet Referrals application. For example, after viewing an unaddressed care gap or SDoH information, a provider can streamline the referral process through CollaborNet Referrals by automatically populating documentation and communication channels along the continuum of care, such as attaching documents, monitoring the status online, and secure chatting with the partner referral organization, all electronically. Users are updated throughout the process, reducing the need for follow-up phone calls for confirmation.

Further, Connely states that "Holon helps deliver the important, relevant information that healthcare providers and other professionals need to know but would rarely be able to easily access within their workflow. Holon saves them countless hours of logging in and searching through screens, but also phone calls, emails or even faxes to refer patients to other healthcare providers or community-based organizations. Not only does it save the providers' and their partners' time, but it also helps patients receive the care and services they need sooner and with less burden."

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that liberates the data to liberate the care, putting the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our reimagined interoperability platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights directly to the point of care. Holon's agnostic platform CollaborNet® surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play. Our team of innovators is focused on removing the administrative burden from clinicians through our patented, sensor-based solutions. We are grateful to be recognized by Healthcare Informatics as the "2018 Innovator of the Year for Value-Based Care" and recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Southeastern Software Association (SSA) as the best Independent Software Vendor in 2019 at the 10th Annual Impact Awards.

