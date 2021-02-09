Holon Solutions CEO Jon Zimmerman Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, one of healthcare's most advanced precision information delivery companies, today announced that CEO Jon Zimmerman has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Zimmerman was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Jon Zimmerman, CEO, Holon Solutions

"We are honored to welcome Jon Zimmerman into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Zimmerman has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am honored to be named to such a prestigious group," said Zimmerman. "I look forward not only to contributing value to this community, but to engaging with other technology leaders for the purpose of furthering the positive impact of technology on healthcare, healthcare delivery, and quality of life."

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that puts the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our precision information delivery platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights at the point of need. Holon's patented technology surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play.

To learn more, visit www.holonsolutions.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

