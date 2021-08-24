Holon Solutions Fuels Commitment to Client Success with New Chief Customer Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading precision information delivery company, today announced that it has named Scott Tatro to the role of Chief Customer Officer. Tatro was previously Holon's Chief Digital Commercial Officer focused on developing the digital foundation for the company's market operations. The move demonstrates the company's increased commitment to driving maximum success for all of its clients.

Scott Tatro, Chief Customer Officer, Holon Solutions

"A key area of focus at Holon Solutions is customer success," said Jon Zimmerman, Holon's CEO. "As we continue to grow, it's incredibly important to maintain – and increase – our emphasis on helping our clients achieve maximum value from our solutions. Having someone with Scott's background, experience, and passion for results makes him an obvious and outstanding choice for this role."

Tatro brings a long history in healthcare technology to his role at Holon. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 15 years at Cerner Corporation where he focused on delivering world-class customer service, driving best practices, and proving the value of services and platforms through data and analytics.

During his tenure at Cerner, Scott oversaw all product and go-to-market strategies for the company's population health enterprise data warehouse, data acquisition, and longitudinal record portfolio items. Before that he had executive responsibilities for Cerner Technology Consulting services and helped establish the Application Management Services line of business focused on supporting client production systems.

"Nothing is more exciting and rewarding than driving real results with a client," said Tatro. "Holon's value proposition is so strong, and it solves so many pain points in the market – particularly as it relates to patient information access and interoperability challenges. Any healthcare organization operating in value-based models benefits and I'm thrilled to be working with our clients to maximize their successes."

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that puts the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our precision information delivery platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights at the point of need. Holon's patented technology surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play.

To learn more, visit www.holonsolutions.com.

