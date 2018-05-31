HoloSuit Motion Capture Suit Shatters the Barrier Between Reality and VR

Watch the demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEQsDR32gII

"VR and AR are becoming more immersive and natural as resolution and field-of-view increase while latency decreases. But the controller remains the Achilles heel of mixed reality, with cumbersome and unnatural handheld devices only tracking your hand movement in a limited range," said Harsha Kikkeri, CEO of HoloSuit. "We designed HoloSuit from the ground up to provide an unparalleled immersive, full-body and bidirectional AR/VR/MR experience. HoloSuit goes well beyond gaming and is so powerful that it can be utilized for real-life, mission-critical situations such as education, neuro-rehab, combat training, surgery, and even filmmaking."

Perfectly suited for indoor and outdoor use, the fashionable, lightweight and affordable four-piece suit starts at just $999*, consisting of a jacket, pants and two gloves. It will be available in different sizes, is machine washable and can be sold as separate items (with a single finger HoloSuit glove costing just $99) or as a complete suit. It also features nine integrated haptic exciters that provide physical feedback to the user. HoloSuit can be connected to and used with all kinds of devices, including PCs and smartphones, as well as VR hardware like HTC Vive, Oculus Rift/Go, Microsoft's HoloLens, Samsung Gear VR and more - entirely over Bluetooth LE & Wi-Fi with no wires to connect.

With over three-dozen patents issued, HoloSuit's core team spent more than five years developing the HoloSuit hardware, software and SDK. HoloSuit will soon release an SDK to app developers that are interested in integrating HoloSuit into their applications as the universal controller. Trainers who are using HoloSuit will get their own personalized 3D avatars rigged to work with HoloSuit.

HoloSuit will be showcased to the public for the first time at AWE 2018 (Booth #663). In addition, the company has initiated Kickstarter and Catapooolt campaigns to jumpstart mass production of the HoloSuit smart clothing products. Early adopters can pre-order HoloSuit components or an entire suit on Kickstarter , or Catapooolt for customers in India. Every HoloSuit pre-order will include two games that showcase the HoloSuit experience, HoloSuit Yoga and HoloSuit Piano. For more information about HoloSuit, please visit www.holosuit.com.

About HoloSuit:

HoloSuit team is comprised of 15+ stellar AR/VR, IoT, and Robotics experts dedicated to developing precision motion capture solutions for immersive VR applications, film production, education and mission critical applications. HoloSuit started in Silicon Valley, California and expanded to Mysuru, India. For more information about HoloSuit and its products, please visit www.holosuit.com. For questions about HoloSuit products, software or SDK, please email info@holosuit.com.

* The 26-sensor model HoloSuit starts at $999.99, while the 36-sensor premium model will be available for $1,599.

