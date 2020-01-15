Holst-Designed Pullman Wine Bar & Merchant Now Open in Portland Concept Combines Retail, Bar, and Private Dining

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pullman Wine Bar & Merchant by David Machado Restaurants brings a new concept to Portland's Lloyd District. Located in the southwest corner of the boutique Hotel Eastlund, also designed by Holst, Pullman occupies a formerly empty retail space facing the Convention Center. To accommodate a range of functions—retail shop, tasting bar serving small plates and wine by the glass, private dining room, and prep kitchen—the design reclaims further square footage from the hotel parking garage. The sequence of spaces progresses from public to private and creates a range of experiences in less than two thousand square feet.

The wine shop sells bottles as well as ships by the case nationally, while the bar focuses on select wines from the Pacific Northwest. The wine inventory is developed and maintained by award-winning wine consultant, David Holstrom.

Custom mahogany millwork, raw steel, slate tile, and polished concrete bring a modern aesthetic to the feeling of a rustic wine cellar. The materials were chosen for their ability to wear well and develop a patina over time. Open storage for cases and bottles, along with a state of the art, self-service, commercial cruvinet system, enable patrons to peruse and explore Pullman's wine offerings on their own. Locally manufactured custom tables, an intimate bar, and the private dining room welcome a range of groups of locals and visitors.

The private dining room seats twenty-four guest in a wine cave-like room that channels a European, old-world aesthetic with vaulted ceilings and a dark, moody color palette. The slope of the sidewalk outside enhances the feeling of descending into an underground wine cave. Pullman's novel concept and thoughtful design have combined to create a new attraction in the burgeoning Convention Center neighborhood.

Project Detail

Website www.pullmanwinebar.com

www.hoteleastlund.com Location 401 NE Holladay Street, Portland, OR 97232 Size 1,800 sf Completion August 2019 Project Team Holst Architecture, Architect and Interior Designer

HVAC Incorporated, Mechanical Designer

Safety Electric Incorporated, Electrical Designer

Commercial Plumbing Consulting & Design, Plumbing Designer

Restaurant Equipment Consultants, Equipment Designer

Froelich Engineers, Structural Consultant

Pacific Crest Construction, Contractor

Project Sources

Finishes Bedrosian Black Pearl Floor & Wall Tile

9 Wood 7000 Wood Coffers Modern Molding Coffered Ceiling

Custom mahogany millwork

Portola Paints Lime Wash (private dining room ceiling)

Corian Solid Surface Calacatta Natura (bartop) Lighting Restoration Hardware Boule de Cristal Single Cord Pendant

Rejuvenation Edendale Clear Glass Pendant

Restoration Hardware Kinetic 2-Tier Chandelier (above bar)

Restoration Hardware Spencer Hoop Chandelier (private dining room)

Senso Latona Recessed Lighting Furniture Charter Furniture Dining Chairs with DesignTex Cloud Velvet Slate Fabric

Speke Klein Bar Stools with DesignTex Cloud Velvet Slate Fabric

Custom dining and café tabletops on FlatTech table bases

Rejuvenation Alderwood Hand-Knotted Rug (private dining room) Equipment Napa Technology WineStation Cruvinet System

About Holst | www.holstarc.com

Holst Architecture is an award-winning, women-owned architecture firm of forty professionals based in Portland, Oregon. Holst creates innovative buildings and spaces tailored to each client's needs, while expressing the highest environmental, social, and aesthetic ideals. For twenty-seven years, a clearly defined value system and an open and collaborative approach has governed Holst's design methodology. Holst's projects for commercial, residential, education, hospitality, and non-profit organizations have been widely published and recognized with over fifty design awards in the last ten years.

