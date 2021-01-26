Holt, a Leading Global Fintech Program, Awards a Financial Grant to AI-driven Risk Intelligence Platform Agryo, with the Support of Scale AI

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holt , a leading Global Fintech Program, has awarded a financial grant to Agryo, an AI-driven blockchain based risk intelligence platform, with support from Scale AI Acceleration program that helps Canadian accelerators and incubators fund startups to enhance their AI-based product and service offerings, assist on AI go-to-market strategies, thus driving productivity and boosting competitiveness.

Agryo was selected in Holt's 2020 global investment and growth acceleration program.

Agryo , a global Agri-fintech, is an AI-driven blockchain based risk intelligence platform that financial institution lenders can leverage to effectively evaluate credit-risk for any crop field and process credit and insurance contracts, thus providing farmers with operational credit and insurance and better access to additional financial products such as green bonds, hedge and futures contracts for crop production.

"Agryo's data-driven approach via its AI-engine was key for selection to our portfolio. We are pleased to receive Scale AI funding to assist with Agryo's expansion in the Canadian market to assist the financial services industry in serving the Canadian agriculture supply chain," said Jan Arp, Managing Partner at Holt.

As part of the Scale AI's financial grant, Holt was able to onboard Rojin Nair as an Executive-in-Residence to assist Agryo on its growth trajectory. Rojin has extensive experience in technology leadership and product innovation. "I believe Agryo brings a unique and innovative solution to the Agriculture lending space that will connect farmers with financial institutions and agribusinesses. Scale AI's grant will help implement the solution in Canada as well as grow the platform to a global scale," said Rojin Nair, EIR, HOLT.

"Scale AI's mission is to enhance productivity across industries in Canada through the integration of AI in supply chains and to support the emergence of a Canadian AI ecosystem. We are pleased to support Holt and their portfolio company, Agryo, that has great potential to help the Canadian agriculture sector by combining artificial intelligence, data science, remote sensing, and blockchain technologies", said Julien Billot, CEO at Scale AI.

By combining field and crop data with 500+ variables such as moisture, soil, weather, yield, etc., our technology platform provides better lending decision capabilities to financial institutions, enabling them to continuously monitor the risk on a near real-time basis, by leveraging the remote sensing data-based analytics," said Isaque Eberhardt, CEO of Agryo.

About Holt

Holt is a global venture capital fund with a growth acceleration program investing in early-stage fintech businesses. Holt leverages its data-driven AI platform and the 400+ global advisor network to accelerate growth for its portfolio companies.

About Agryo

Agryo is a global risk intelligence provider, enabling financial institutions to assess and manage financial risks at crop field level for underwriting agriculture loans and insurance globally; Founded in 2019, Agryo has offices in Montreal, Calgary, South America and the US.

