HOLT Crane & Equipment® Utilizes Vita Inclinata's Vita Load Navigator (VLN) Systems

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced the delivery of three Vita Load Navigator ( VLN) systems (2xVLN20 and 1xVLN40) to HOLT Crane & Equipment (HOLT). HOLT, a Texas-area distributor, will utilize the VLN systems for renting, selling, as well as helping their customers fit near-term and long-term construction requirements.

The VLN is a remotely-operated, suspended load system that allows crane operation crews the precision control to orient their lifts without being in the critical path of the load. The system dynamically adjusts to load sizes, crane movement, and wind conditions, allowing high-precision lifts in the most challenging environments. HOLT views the VLN system as a very important tool for any type of heavy load lifting as it eliminates the use of taglines, improves the productivity of lifting and placing loads while enhancing employee safety.

"We are excited about introducing the Vita Load Navigator into the southern construction market and believe that the system will quickly prove itself in terms of safety and productivity," said Kyle Nape, Sales Manager, HOLT Crane & Equipment. "Not only is this an excellent product right now, but Vita Inclinata is also a great manufacturer who works closely with HOLT and our customers to continually improve the system in the field."

Nape also cites these additional VLN features as compelling reasons for promoting Vita's system throughout the construction industry:

Simple control over the load and stability in winds with minimal effort from the riggers/operators.

Two memory positions for ease of multi-pick operations.

Long battery life, and ease of charging.

Easy to transport from job to job.

According to Associated General Contractors of America reports, construction in Texas contributed $100.9 billion (5.3 percent) of the state's $1.9 trillion GDP in 2020. Caleb Carr, Chief Executive Officer at Vita underscores the importance of Texas and other markets that embrace HOLT services.

"As a VLN distributor, HOLT will promote our system to construction operations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico—areas where they have strong relationships," Carr said. "We are excited such a large construction company has embraced our system and proud that the VLN system will be promoting a higher degree of load-lifting safely throughout the south."

About HOLT Crane & Equipment

Established in 2011, HOLT Crane & Equipment® is the authorized dealer for Vita Inclinata's Load Stability System® in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico, as well as the Magni Telescopic Handlers, and Link-Belt cranes for central, north, east and parts of Southwest Texas and Southern New Mexico. HOLT Crane & Equipment® has facilities in Houston, Irving and San Antonio. In addition to selling, servicing, and carrying parts for new and used cranes, HOLT Crane & Equipment is an authorized Isuzu®, Cummins®, and Mitsubishi® engine dealer. HOLT Crane & Equipment offers express lube service, preventative maintenance, radiator repair, welding-machining & fabrication, hydraulic service, undercarriage service and painting.

Other HOLT® divisions include HOLT CAT, Texas First Rentals®, HOLT Manufacturing, SITECH Tejas, HOLT Truck Centers®, HOLT Renewables, HOLT Industrial Systems and HOLT Used.

HOLT is a family-owned company, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The Holt name has been associated with heavy equipment and Caterpillar for over 100 years. HOLT CAT Chief Executive Officer, Peter J. Holt and HOLT CAT President, Corinna Holt Richter, are direct descendants of Benjamin Holt, who in 1904 developed the first successful track-type tractor which he named the "Caterpillar." Since 1988, HOLT has embraced Values-Based Leadership® to form its company culture, which has helped the HOLT name become synonymous with quality, integrity and commitment to legendary customer service

About Vita Inclinata

Vita Inclinata was founded on the belief that lack of technology should never be the difference between life and death for rescue crews, crane operators, and patients. Vita's mission of "Building technology that brings people home–every time!" drives it to do everything possible to save human lives. It achieves that by creating innovative load stabilization technology, providing safer tools to prevent occupational injuries, and by making a positive impact on the workers, families, and patients in said industries.

Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc. includes Vita Aerospace and Vita Industrial. Vita Inclinata has additional offices in Washington, DC, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co

