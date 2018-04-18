Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal

The focus is the development of a highly secure digital ledger system using IBM Blockchain technology that will allow users of the network to transparently share information and updates about cargo as it moves around the world. As a result, the technology can reduce the need for multiple records that currently are produced at each point in the shipping chain. The new technology can to save as much as 20 percent of the cost of shipping transactions when the system is fully developed.

Holt Logistics and its affiliated company, Greenwich Terminals LLC, operate the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in South Philadelphia.

"The investment in the blockchain platform, albeit different from recent hard asset investments like the crane purchases and facility enhancements, is another investment in the future of the Port of Philadelphia, designed to reduce costs and significantly improve the Port's ability to add value to the customer," said Thomas J. Holt III, Business Development Manager for Holt Logistics. "Our industry generates enormous amounts of paper work and data. We believe that blockchain technology will increase both information velocity and validity throughout the supply chain, unlocking billions of dollars in value for stakeholders each year. We are delighted to be a first mover with Maersk and IBM in adopting this technology platform here in the Ports of Philadelphia. This technology represents the future of our industry, and we are pleased to be a leader in putting it to work for our customers."

"We welcome Holt as an early adopter to our new platform, which we believe will bring efficiencies and improvements to all participants through digitized solutions backed by blockchain and other innovative technologies," said Michael J. White, who heads the initiative for Maersk and will serve as CEO of the new joint venture.

"As the leading enterprise blockchain vendor, IBM is working with clients in many sectors all over the world to help build blockchain applications that can transform entire business models – even entire industries," said Todd Scott, VP, Global Trade - Blockchain, IBM. "Our work with Maersk for the global shipping industry and planned joint venture focused on using blockchain to help drive the digitization of global trade will benefit port operators such as Holt Logistics Corporation, logistics companies, customs authorities, shippers, freight forwarders, transportation companies and more."

About Holt Logistics Corp.

Holt Logistics Corp. is a technology, marketing and corporate service organization, providing logistics management solutions in dynamic segments of the transportation industry. Founded in 1926 as a one truck delivery service, the family-run business has grown exponentially to become the dominant cargo handler for the Port of Philadelphia and a major advocate for international business development. Through its affiliates, Holt Logistics operates both the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in South Philadelphia and the Gloucester Marine Terminal in Gloucester City, NJ, allowing the company to handle both containerized and break-bulk cargo imports from the South Pacific, Europe, Africa, South and Central America. The company regularly hosts international delegations to tout its safe and efficient track record in handling cargo, as well as the superior intermodal transportation options available to products imported through Philadelphia. Now employing its fourth generation spanning 92 years in international transportation logistics, Holt is poised to foster continued growth and economic prosperity for the Port of Philadelphia.

About Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated transport and logistics company with multiple brands and is a global leader in container shipping and ports. Including a stand-alone Energy division, the company employs roughly 88,000 people across operations in 130 countries. For more information about Maersk, visit https://maersk.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @maersk.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holt-joins-maersk-and-ibm-global-shipping-platform-to-boost-productivity-at-packer-avenue-marine-terminal-300632217.html

SOURCE Holt Logistics Corp.