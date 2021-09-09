Holt Kicks Off 2021 ACCELERATE Program with 8 New Companies and a New Brand

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving Canada's Fintech leadership, Holt Accelerator rebrands to The Holt Xchange to better reflect its mission as a global early stage fintech fund.

The X represents the four-axis of [Founder, Market, Product and Financing] to identify the best investment opportunities.

The Δ represents the delta (change) that Holt Xchange brings to accelerate their portfolio companies' growth expansion.

The ≡ (triple bar/bond) represents the strength of the bond we have within our team, our Advisor Network, and our portfolio companies, creating equal but differing exchanges of value.

Backed by Holdun, the combination of the (Holt-Dunn families) a 5th generation multi-family office, The Holt Xchange is focused on building off the family legacy of the great Canadian industrialist Sir Herbert Holt.

As Canada's most active seed fintech investor, tracking over 10,000 early-stage fintechs globally – they actively solicit the ones that present a best match with their Advisory network (representing over 500 individuals from financial institutions, venture firms and industry experts). Today they are announcing an exciting 8 new additions, selected from the top 1% globally to their growing portfolio of companies now at 35.

"Dealmaking between our investments and our ecosystem has accelerated every year, in part attributable to the backing of key partners, such as Fairstone, RBC, MNP, BDC, Montreal International & Bain Public," stated founding managing partner Jan Arp.

The final Holt '21 Portfolio Companies additions include:

CityFalcon cityfalcon.com : Democratizing access to personalized financial content, including analytics, and delivered real-time in 50+ languages. Capital Markets

: Democratizing access to personalized financial content, including analytics, and delivered real-time in 50+ languages. DigiPli digipli.com : End-to-end customer onboarding technology bundled with ongoing support from anti-money laundering experts. RegTech

: End-to-end customer onboarding technology bundled with ongoing support from anti-money laundering experts. FirstStep Financial firststepfinancial.ca: Opening the Door to Home Ownership. Digital Lending

Opening the Door to Home Ownership. Payzel payzel.com: Frontier Finance for Pioneer Industries. Digital Banks

Frontier Finance for Pioneer Industries. PeopleHedge peoplehedge.com : Core Integrated Cross Border Payment Solutions back in the hands of Community Banks and Credit Unions. Digital Payments

Core Integrated Cross Border Payment Solutions back in the hands of Community Banks and Credit Unions. Phaze phaze.io : A prepaid payouts API for fintechs. Digital Payments

: A prepaid payouts API for fintechs. REITIUM reitium.com : Real estate marketplace where everyone can be an investor starting with $100 . PropTech

: Real estate marketplace where everyone can be an investor starting with . RequirementONE requirementone.com: Supercharged compliance for power users and their ecosystem. RegTech

If you are interested to learn more about us, or meet our portfolio companies as well as our Advisors, then register to attend our Fintech Show 2021 [remote as well as in-person event]: Fintech Show 2021.

About Holt XChange

The Holt Xchange is a global early stage fintech fund headquartered in Montreal. Supported by the 5th generation multi-family office and strategic limited partners, The Holt Xchange is enabling Canada to take a technological lead in the next generation of financial services, known as Fintech.

Media contact:

Sarah Spagnuolo

514.291.4905

[email protected]

