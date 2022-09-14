Holt Xchange Expands Fintech Portfolio with 4 New Investments

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holt Xchange announced the four companies joining their investment platform for 2022. Holt Xchange, along with their 600+ global Advisory group, provides these growth-stage fintechs with mentoring, network access and capital investment to further develop their solutions and expand their market.

They include:

New Holt Portfolio Companies

Deaglo F/X hedging software for investors and their portfolios

Mall IQ Geotargeting solution that targets banking customers in selected geofence with relevant offers prior to point of sale.

Flight Claim Flight compensation coverage covering you for delays, overbookings or cancellations.

4 Pay Core banking system offering a large suite of microservices to empower bank offerings.

"It's a tremendous time to be investing in fintech companies that continue to thrive under these market conditions, especially companies that best align with our network so that we may further accelerate their growth," added Jan Arp, Founding Managing Partner at the Holt Xchange.

The Holt Xchange fund now has 39 investments and there has been tremendous momentum over the last 12 months:

We have a number of key partners this year including Fairstone Bank , RBCx , MNP , Renno & Co and Fintech Cadence , which make our events, such as our Year-in-Review featuring our Fintech Show on November 10th, 2022 in Montreal ( tickets now on sale ).

About Holt XChange

The Holt Xchange is a global early stage fintech fund headquartered in Montreal. Supported by the 5th generation multi-family office and strategic limited partners, The Holt Xchange is enabling Canada to take a technological lead in the next generation of financial services, known as Fintech.

Media contact: Sarah Spagnuolo, 514.291.4905, [email protected]

