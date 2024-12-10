Holtec Security International and ARES Security Corporation Announce the Signing of a Global Strategic Alliance Agreement to Create and Deliver Next Generation Security Solutions to the Nuclear and Critical Infrastructure Markets

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holtec Security International (HSI), a global provider of security solutions for the nuclear and critical infrastructure markets, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holtec International. HSI was stood up to support the security design, assessment, physical guarding, and response requirements of the planned Holtec commercial nuclear fleet and next generation of small modular reactors (SMRs) as well as critical infrastructure and corporate security globally.

ARES Security Corporation is a leading provider of cutting edge, AI-based security and defense technologies serving commercial nuclear, defense, critical infrastructure, and commercial markets around the world. ARES' SAFETY Act certified technology is already helping protect over 67% of all US commercial nuclear sites. Through the continuous development of their Enterprise Security Platform, ARES has completely digitized most, if not all, of the security tasks to help protect the nation's assets. The Enterprise Security Platform is comprised of multiple AVERT solutions for assessment & design, virtual tabletop training, command & control, mission planning for robotics security operations, and battlefield management.

Through this Strategic Alliance Agreement, HSI will have full access to ARES technology to utilize, deliver, resell, and embed into their planned security solutions and co-develop new offerings to support the anticipated technical revolution surrounding security and the next generation of SMR deployments. HSI is well positioned to deliver first-in-class security services utilizing advanced security technology, AI and robotics capabilities currently unmatched within the critical infrastructure security market.

"On behalf of Holtec International, we are very excited about this alliance. HSI will be delivering ARES' next generation security solutions to our internal and external customer base to drive efficiency and effectiveness improvements not only in design and assessment, but in response and through the use of robotics," says Dan Gagnon, Senior Director, Holtec Security International Special Operations Department.

"Our goal is to work with industry leaders such as HSI to continue providing the best available and most advanced technology to protect critical infrastructure. We are excited to have partnered with HSI to strengthen our pursuit of this goal," says Ben Eazzetta CEO of ARES Security. aressecuritycorp.com

